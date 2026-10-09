elstat:-inflation-jumped-to-5%-in-september,-fuel-prices-rallied,-rents-rose-by-14.7%

Annual inflation in Greece accelerated significantly to 5% in September, compared with 3.8% in August, according to data from ELSTAT, the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

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It is recalled that Eurostat had put inflation in Greece at 5.1%, according to its preliminary figures.

The largest increases were recorded in the following categories:

Natural gas: +55.2%

Heating oil: +53.2%

Diesel: +38.8%

Hotels, motels and inns: +29.8%

Motor fuels (petrol): +22.5%

In detail, the 5.0% increase in the Consumer Price Index in September was mainly attributable to changes in the following groups of goods and services:

1. Increases in the indices by:

– 0.6% in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages group, mainly due to higher prices for bread and other bakery products, beef, pork, lamb and goat meat, poultry, salted and preserved fish, cheese, eggs and vegetables in general. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices, mainly for rice, breakfast cereals, fresh or frozen fish, fresh whole milk, olive oil, fruit in general, chocolate and chocolate products, prepared meals, fruit juices and coffee.

– 0.3% in the Clothing and Footwear group, due to higher prices for clothing and footwear items.

– 14.7% in the Housing group, mainly due to higher prices for residential rents, home repairs and maintenance, various household-related services, electricity, natural gas, heating oil and solid fuels.

– 0.6% in the Durable Goods – Household Goods and Services group, mainly due to higher prices for other household goods and domestic services. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices, mainly for household appliances and repairs, and household cleaning and maintenance products.

– 1.4% in the Health group, mainly due to higher prices for medical products, outpatient care services and hospital care. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices for pharmaceutical products.

– 11.3% in the Transport group, mainly due to higher prices for diesel, motor fuels (petrol), the maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, other services related to personal transport, and air passenger fares. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices for used cars.

– 1.6% in the Recreation, Sports and Culture group, mainly due to higher prices for gardening products and pets, recreational services, cultural services and package holidays. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices for durable recreational goods.

– 2.9% in the Education group, due to higher fees for pre-primary and primary education, as well as secondary education.

– 6.9% in the Hotels, Cafés and Restaurants group, mainly due to higher prices at restaurants, pastry shops, fast-food outlets and cafeterias, as well as at hotels, motels and inns.

– 3.5% in the Insurance and Financial Services group, mainly due to higher health insurance premiums and vehicle insurance premiums.

– 1.5% in the Personal Care, Social Protection and Other Goods and Services group, mainly due to higher prices at hairdressers and personal care establishments, as well as for other services. Part of this increase was offset by lower prices for other personal hygiene and care appliances and products.

2. Decreases in the indices by:

– 1.9% in the Information and Communication group, mainly due to lower prices for audio and video processing equipment, mobile telephone services and telephone service packages. Part of this decrease was offset by higher prices, mainly for other information and communication services.

- ELSTAT: Inflation jumped to 5% in September, fuel prices rallied, rents rose by 14.7% appeared first on - English.