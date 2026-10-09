EU gives Greece exclusive green light for energy escape clause, paving the way for €1 billion in investments

The European Commission has just approved a request submitted exclusively for Greece by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance to expand the scope of the existing national escape clause, allowing measures that strengthen the country’s energy resilience to be included. The relevant letter was sent on August 6, 2026.

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The new investments are expected to approach €1 billion by 2028 and will be financed through national resources. They will be exempt from the European economic governance framework’s limit on the growth of net primary expenditure, up to 0.3% of GDP annually and up to 0.6% cumulatively through 2028. It is noted that the relevant expenditure will still count towards the primary balance and public debt.

The provision is intended to cover measures that strengthen the resilience of the European energy system and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

The Projects in the Pipeline

The main projects planned for inclusion in this framework are:

New €200 million battery subsidy scheme for renewable energy sources.

for renewable energy sources. New nationwide programme for heat pumps and solar water heaters , targeting 100,000 beneficiaries, with a budget of €200 million.

, targeting 100,000 beneficiaries, with a budget of €200 million. New Just Transition Development Programme , covering heat pumps, solar water heaters and rooftop solar panels with battery storage, for 10,000 beneficiaries in Western Macedonia and Megalopolis, with a budget of €50 million.

, covering heat pumps, solar water heaters and rooftop solar panels with battery storage, for 10,000 beneficiaries in Western Macedonia and Megalopolis, with a budget of €50 million. “ILEKTRA” programme for energy upgrades to 109 older public buildings and university buildings, with a budget of €117 million.

for energy upgrades to 109 older public buildings and university buildings, with a budget of €117 million. “FOIVOS – ATHINA” programme for energy upgrades to 246 schools, including primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries, with a budget of €45 million.

for energy upgrades to 246 schools, including primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries, with a budget of €45 million. Industrial carbon capture and storage initiative , with a budget of €50 million.

, with a budget of €50 million. Railway projects to improve safety and expand the network , with a budget of €320 million.

, with a budget of €320 million. Bus charging stations, with a budget of €20 million.

Pierrakakis: Decision of Particular Political and Economic Significance

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis made the following statement regarding the decision:

“Today’s decision by the European Commission to approve the energy escape clause, which applies exclusively to Greece, is of particular political and economic significance.

“It confirms that Greece is a strong and reliable country that sets goals, achieves them and plays a leading role in shaping European decisions.

“The energy escape clause allows us to proceed with critical investments that will reduce energy costs, strengthen our energy autonomy and limit our dependence on international crises. At the same time, we retain the ability to support citizens and businesses whenever circumstances require it.

“This is the Greece we are building: with a strong voice in Europe, a dynamic economy and greater security for society.”

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