nikos-papathanasis:-eu-funding-secured-for-energy-upgrades-at-healthcare-facilities

Funding of €13,869,238 has been secured through the European Union’s National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) programme, “Environment and Climate Change 2021–2027”, for energy-efficiency upgrades at healthcare facilities, following decisions by Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, who is responsible for the programme.

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Specifically, the following buildings will undergo energy-efficiency upgrades:

Karditsa General Hospital and the Centre for Physical and Medical Rehabilitation (KE.F.I.A.P.), with usable floor areas of 20,335 sq m and 1,785 sq m, respectively.

The planned works include the installation of composite thermal insulation systems, energy-efficient windows and doors, new heating and cooling systems, LED lighting and other energy-management systems. Passenger and stretcher lifts will also be replaced with new, Class A energy-rated models, while a photovoltaic system using net energy metering will be installed.

In addition, medical equipment will be replaced with modern technology featuring lower radiation emissions and reduced energy consumption. This will include four operating-theatre lights, one gastroenterology endoscopy tower and one laparoscopic tower.

Once the works are completed, the hospital complex will improve its energy rating from Class E to Class B, while the Centre for Physical and Medical Rehabilitation will rise from Class C to Class B. The project has a total public expenditure of €5,300,566.36.

Alexandroupoli University General Hospital. The project will cover a usable floor area of 75,634 sq m. Planned improvements include an upgraded building management system featuring controllers, sensors, meters and enhanced software; 8,562 low-emission LED light bulbs; thermal insulation for 15,500 sq m of external walls; new energy-efficient windows and doors covering 2,710 sq m; ventilation screens; additional thermal insulation measures; and a photovoltaic system with a total capacity of 2 MWp.

Upon completion, the hospital complex will improve its energy rating from Class D to Class B. Total public expenditure for the project amounts to €8,568,672.07.

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