brent-crude-hits-$107-after-fresh-middle-east-attacks,-with-saudi-aramco-targeted-and-turkey-drawn-into-the-crisis

International oil prices are rising again as renewed attacks in the Middle East deepen uncertainty over the restoration of energy flows from the Persian Gulf and threaten to derail efforts to return exports to pre-war levels.

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Brent crude is climbing towards $107 a barrel, following a 0.9% fall on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading near $95.

The latest rise is largely attributed to escalating Iranian attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as continued Houthi strikes against Saudi Arabia, reviving concerns about serious disruption to global oil supplies.

Although energy flows from the Persian Gulf have begun to recover, the latest developments show that a return to normality remains fragile.

Trump: Turkey could be involved in efforts to counter the Houthis

The escalation of attacks on Saudi Arabia is increasing pressure on Washington to strengthen its support for the kingdom, one of the United States’ most important allies in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said he might ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to join the response to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The reference to possible Turkish involvement comes at a time when the conflict with the Iran-backed group shows no signs of de-escalation.

Last week, the Houthis attacked Riyadh’s main airport, while Saudi-backed forces launched a military operation to recapture territory held by the rebels in Yemen.

These developments have heightened fears that the conflict could spread further, with fresh attacks on critical infrastructure.

Saudi Aramco targeted as more missiles and drones are intercepted

Saudi Arabia has intercepted more missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Houthis from Yemen, as hostilities continue unabated.

The latest wave of attacks also hit the headquarters of Saudi Aramco in the kingdom’s eastern region.

The strike on the country’s largest oil company has heightened concerns over the security of energy facilities, which are a crucial link in supplying international markets.

Attacks on Saudi infrastructure add to the disruption already caused by fighting across the wider region, increasing the risk of further problems with crude oil production and exports.

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