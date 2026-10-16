Union of Greek Shipowners donates €700,000 to new chronic care facility in Kilkis

With a donation of €700,000, the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) played a decisive role in fully equipping and bringing into operation the new Chronic Care Facility in Kilkis, a project that had remained unfinished for almost two decades.

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The Greek shipping community funded equipment for both the facility’s indoor and outdoor areas, meeting a key need to make the premises fully operational and provide modern care services for older people and those living with chronic illnesses.

The new 50-bed facility was officially inaugurated on Thursday, 15 October 2026, in the presence of Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou and Union of Greek Shipowners President Melina Travlou. The facility had already begun operating before the inauguration ceremony and, according to the figures presented, currently accommodates 38 people.

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