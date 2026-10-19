mytilineos-tells-cnbc-europe’s-metals-system-is-failing-and-blames-the-european-commission

Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman of METLEN, spoke to CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe about the geopolitical challenges facing Europe, the continent’s position in a rapidly changing international environment, and the need to protect European industry and its strategic resources.

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Referring to the latest geopolitical developments surrounding Ukraine and the prospect of talks between major powers, Mr Mytilineos highlighted the broader implications for Europe’s role on the international stage. Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, he noted that such a discussion could effectively turn into a “new Yalta”. He stressed that if Europe’s and Ukraine’s futures were discussed without meaningful European participation, a fundamental question would arise over whether Europe could still be considered a global player.

On Europe’s economic and industrial position, Mr Mytilineos noted that the continent had traditionally relied on its strong “soft power”, underpinned by factors including culture, innovation, industrial capabilities, universities and intellectual property. However, he stressed that this model had also depended on access to affordable energy, large export markets and the United States’ security umbrella — conditions that can no longer be taken for granted. Against this backdrop, he emphasised the importance of protecting Europe’s industrial base and strengthening its competitiveness.

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