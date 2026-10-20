‘all-our-customers’-money-and-data-are-safe’:-revolut-issues-statement-after-users-struggle-to-log-in

Revolut has confirmed that several of its services have been experiencing problems since this morning, after users reported being unable to access their accounts and manage their money due to technical difficulties with the Google Cloud platform.

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In a statement, the company sought to reassure customers, stressing that efforts to resolve the issue had been under way since it was identified earlier today. It also assured users that their money and data were safe.

Revolut’s full statement

“We are currently experiencing an outage affecting multiple services due to a recent issue with Google Cloud. We can assure all our customers that their money and data are safe. We have been working to resolve the issue since it was identified this morning, and we apologise to everyone affected and for any inconvenience caused.”

It is noted that earlier, when users attempted to log in to the Revolut platform, the message “Something went wrong” appeared, prompting them to try again later.

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