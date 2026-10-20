New food price surge threatens Greece as Black Sea disruption drives up costs – What to expect in 2027

Fresh turmoil in global food supply chains is raising the prospect of prolonged inflationary pressure, as rising agricultural commodity prices combine with higher transport costs.

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Food producers and suppliers are facing a challenging environment, with increasing raw material costs threatening to push up both production expenses and the prices consumers ultimately pay.

The pressure is particularly acute in the wheat market, where international prices have climbed by more than 30% since the beginning of 2026. Meanwhile, sea freight costs on some major trade routes have increased by approximately 50%, adding to the cost of international trade.

One striking example is the shipping route from the Black Sea to Southeast Asia, where rising freight rates are making the transportation of agricultural products significantly more expensive.

Food price index climbs as inflationary pressures return

The deterioration in market conditions is also reflected in global food prices.

In September, the international food price index reached 136 points, its highest level since November 2022.

That represented a 1.5% increase compared with August and a 5.8% rise year on year.

The figures suggest that rising prices are not confined to wheat alone. Instead, inflationary pressures are spreading across several food categories, with cereals, vegetable oils and sugar recording increases of varying degrees.

The developments are raising fresh concerns for food businesses and Greek exporters, which face the prospect of higher production and distribution costs extending into 2027.

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