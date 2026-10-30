fuel-subsidies-in-greece:-heating-oil,-diesel-and-petrol-discounts-extended-through-november-15

The Greek government has announced an extension of fuel subsidies until November 15, aiming to support households and businesses facing continued pressure from high international fuel prices.

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According to an official announcement, subsidies for heating oil, diesel and unleaded petrol will remain unchanged from the levels applied during the second half of October.

Between November 1 and November 15, the government subsidies applied directly at the pump will be:

Heating oil: €0.20 per litre

Diesel: €0.15 per litre

95-octane unleaded petrol: €0.10 per litre

Refining companies will also continue offering additional discounts of €0.20 per litre on heating oil and €0.05 per litre on diesel.

As a result, the total relief for consumers will amount to €0.40 per litre for heating oil, €0.20 per litre for diesel and €0.10 per litre for unleaded petrol.

The fiscal cost of extending the subsidies through the first half of November is estimated at €35 million.

Energy support measures reach €1.44 billion

The government said it would continue closely monitoring developments in international energy markets and introducing targeted measures to contain fuel costs.

The total value of support measures implemented so far stands at €1.44 billion, comprising €897 million in emergency measures to address higher energy costs and €541 million in permanent income support measures.

The latter include increased financial assistance for pensioners and an expansion of eligibility for rent rebates.

Fuel subsidies and heating allowance

According to the government’s breakdown of measures introduced to address the energy crisis, direct fuel subsidies have reached a total cost of €297 million.

Diesel subsidies, including VAT, were set at €0.20 per litre in April and May, €0.15 in June, €0.10 in August and September, and €0.15 in October and the first half of November.

Heating oil subsidies of €0.20 per litre, including VAT, were introduced for the second half of October and extended through the first half of November.

The same periods saw a €0.10-per-litre subsidy for 95-octane unleaded petrol.

The government has also increased the heating allowance for the 2026–2027 winter season by 30%, at an estimated cost of €52 million.

Fuel Pass, family support and agricultural subsidies

Additional measures introduced during 2026 include an extraordinary payment of €150 per child in June, benefiting approximately 80% of families with children, or one million households, at a cost of €232 million.

A Fuel Pass scheme covering April and May 2026 provided €60 to eligible beneficiaries in island regions and €50 in the rest of Greece, with a total cost of €113 million.

Professional farmers also received a subsidy equivalent to 15% of fertiliser invoices for purchases made between March 15 and August 31, at a cost of €48 million.

Meanwhile, compensation for ferry operators to offset mandatory ticket pricing requirements carries an annual cost of €60 million.

Support for industry and lower energy costs

The government has also introduced industrial electricity subsidies under the CISAF/METSAF framework, aiming to contain costs throughout the supply chain.

Under the scheme, at least 50% of the subsidy must be directed towards investments that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy costs.

The measure has an estimated cost of €95 million, which will be charged to the 2027 budget.

Expanded rent rebates and pensioner payments

Income thresholds for rent rebates have been raised to allow more households to qualify.

For one category of beneficiaries, the threshold has increased from €20,000 to €25,000. For another, it has risen from €28,000 to €35,000, with an additional €5,000 for each child.

For single-parent families, the threshold has been set at €39,000, plus €5,000 for every child after the first.

The changes are expected to cover 85% of renters, adding approximately 70,000 beneficiaries and bringing the total to around one million. The additional annual cost is estimated at €25 million.

The government has also expanded financial support for pensioners.

In April, it announced an increase in the income thresholds for pensioners eligible for the €250 annual payment, aiming to cover 85% of pensioners. The payment was subsequently increased to €300, at an additional annual cost of €215 million.

A further expansion announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair extended eligibility to all pensioners aged over 65, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 2.2 million and increasing the payment to €400.

The additional annual cost of these changes compared with 2025 amounts to €516 million.

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