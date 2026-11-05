greeks-are-drinking-more-wine-as-consumption-rises-11.1%,-industry-figures-show

Wine consumption in Greece increased by 11.1% during the 2025/26 wine year, according to figures analysed by the Central Cooperative Union of Vine and Wine Products (KEOSOE).

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The rise runs counter to earlier expectations of declining consumption, which had been linked to a drop in wine grape prices in autumn 2026.

Domestic wine consumption exceeds 1.1 million hectolitres

According to KEOSOE, domestic wine consumption reached approximately 1.11 million hectolitres, compared with 1 million hectolitres in the previous period.

The calculation is based on official figures covering wine production, imports, exports and stocks.

Specifically, wine stocks stood at 2,012,529 hectolitres on 31 July 2026, compared with 1,705,521 hectolitres at the beginning of the period.

Declared wine production totalled 1,645,200 hectolitres, while imports reached 302,910 hectolitres and exports amounted to 282,020 hectolitres. A further 247,000 hectolitres were allocated to industrial uses.

Per capita consumption continues to decline

Despite the increase compared with the previous period, per capita wine consumption, which stood at 10.59 litres, remains on a long-term downward trajectory.

KEOSOE also clarified that the figures are based on officially recorded data and do not include any undeclared quantities of wine produced from grapes intended for other purposes, such as table grapes and raisins.

The figures cover the wine year that ended on 31 July 2026 and therefore do not reflect consumption trends in the months that followed.

Official figures challenge perceptions of weaker demand

Nevertheless, KEOSOE noted that the recorded increase contrasts with the perception of weaker demand that had developed across the market.

The findings highlight the importance of official statistics in assessing developments within Greece’s wine industry, particularly when market expectations appear to diverge from recorded consumption trends.

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