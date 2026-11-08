Black Friday: Two-thirds of Greeks plan to shop with budgets of up to €500, but 43% question whether discounts are genuine

The countdown to Black Friday, on Friday 27 November, and Cyber Monday, on Monday 30 November, is already under way. Retailers are gearing up for the events, with businesses planning their commercial strategies and preparing attractive offers and substantial discounts in an effort to capture consumers’ attention. Major department stores, retail chains and online retailers are already organising their campaigns, seeking to make the most of one of the most significant discount periods of the year.

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At the same time, Greek consumers are showing a greater willingness to shop, with many planning their spending, monitoring prices and looking for opportunities to purchase products at lower prices. Technology, electrical and electronic goods, clothing, footwear and household products are expected to attract the greatest interest, with expectations of attractive prices boosting activity across the retail market.

Two in Three Greeks Plan to Shop

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, EY has examined Greek consumers’ purchasing intentions for the third consecutive year, as part of its major annual EY Future Consumer Index Greece 2026 survey.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), Thanos Mavros, Partner at EY Greece and EY’s Consumer and Retail Sector Leader for Southeast Europe, said that this year the proportion of consumers who said they intended to shop during the two events had reached 67%, up from 50% two years ago.

“This is certainly a positive signal for the retail sector, particularly at a time when consumers are under financial pressure, and demonstrates that these discount events have become key reference points,” Mr Mavros noted.

43% Question the Discounts and Offers

However, according to Mr Mavros, one significant finding of the EY survey is that “quite a few consumers approach the discounts offered during this period with a degree of scepticism”.

Specifically, 43% of respondents are unsure whether the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts and offers are genuine, while 24% find that the products they are interested in are rarely included in promotional offers.

“This sends an important message to all businesses: trust is the cornerstone of their relationships with customers. This requires greater and meaningful transparency, enabling consumers to verify that they will actually benefit from their purchases during these discount events,” Mr Mavros stressed.

Do Consumers Prefer Physical or Online Stores?

For his part, Achilleas Arvanitis, Partner at EY Greece and Head of EY Studio+ in Greece and the Europe Central region, told AMNA that the survey had revealed differences in the ways consumers choose to shop, whether in physical stores or online.

According to Mr Arvanitis, online shopping appears to have a slight lead. Nevertheless, one in five consumers intend to use both channels when making purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Another interesting finding is that 18% of consumers aged 18–29, compared with 12% of respondents overall, say they will turn to international online retailers or marketplaces.

“Businesses are therefore being called upon to make use of the technological capabilities currently available to them in order to reach consumers through targeted strategies tailored to the different needs, preferences and expectations of each consumer group,” Mr Arvanitis said.

He added: “At the same time, it is important for businesses to recognise that, in the new retail landscape taking shape, discount events form part of a unified customer journey, regardless of the channel through which consumers choose to shop. This requires a consistent presence across all customer touchpoints, underpinned by a shared philosophy, consistency in communication and a seamless shopping experience, whether in a physical store or in the digital environment.”

How Much Will Greek Consumers Spend?

What exactly will Greek consumers buy this year, and how much are they prepared to spend?

According to the first wave of EY Greece’s major consumer survey, conducted in collaboration with MRB and entitled EY Future Consumer Index Greece 2026, Greek consumers’ intention to shop during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period has increased.

Specifically, two in three consumers (67%, compared with 63% last year and 50% in 2024) intend to make purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The figure rises to 72% among those aged 18–29 and 76% among consumers aged 30–39.

Planned Purchases and Additional Spending

Among those intending to shop, half will be making purchases they had already planned. Specifically, 26% said they would have made the purchases at a later date anyway, while 25% said they had postponed the purchases specifically to take advantage of the offers during this period.

Only one in five (19%) – rising to one in four (25%) among younger consumers – intend to make additional purchases they had not previously planned, prompted by the discounts.

How Much Money Will Greeks Spend?

The majority of consumers expect to spend between €100 and €500 across the two November discount events.

Specifically, 39% said they would spend between €100 and €250, while 31% expect to spend between €250 and €500. A further 2% said they would spend more than €1,000.

Clothing, Technology and Electrical Appliances Top Shopping Lists

Purchases will be concentrated primarily on clothing and accessories (61%, rising to 74% among those aged 18–29), technology products and electronic devices (59%), and electrical appliances (42%).

To a lesser extent, consumers will opt for personal care and beauty products (31%, rising to 45% among women) and home and kitchenware (27%).

Why Consumers Look Forward to Black Friday

One in four respondents (25%) say they shop more during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for financial reasons, while 22% say they enjoy discount events and look forward to them with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, 43% of respondents are sceptical about whether these discounts and offers are genuine (45% in 2025), while 24% (down from 30% last year) find that the products they are interested in are rarely included in promotional offers.

At the same time, 23% say they manage to find good prices and offers throughout the year without relying on specific discount events, while 16% say they buy what they need when they need it.

Impulse Buying and Consumer Pressure

A total of 15% say that discount events encourage them to spend more than they had planned, while 14% feel that the pressure to consume during Black Friday and Cyber Monday leaves them feeling tired or stressed.

What Consumers Want in Order to Trust Promotional Offers

In addition, the EY survey highlights another significant finding: among respondents who expressed scepticism, 35% would like to see a product’s price history displayed, 26% want a clear indication of its lowest price over the previous 30 days, and 23% would like a best-price guarantee, in order to strengthen their confidence in promotional offers.

Online Shopping or Physical Stores: Where Will Greeks Shop?

Regarding the choice between physical shops and online retailers, the figures reveal a relatively even split, with online channels holding a slight advantage.

Specifically, 35% of consumers intend to make the majority of their purchases from Greek or international online retailers, while 5% plan to shop through apps or social media.

By comparison, 34% intend to make most of their purchases in physical stores, while a significant 21% say they will divide their shopping approximately equally between online and offline channels.

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