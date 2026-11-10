greek-inflation-accelerates-to-5.7%-in-october-as-natural-gas-prices-surge-80%

Annual inflation in Greece accelerated further in October 2026, reaching 5.7%, up from 5% in September, according to figures released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

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The latest reading follows Eurostat’s preliminary estimate, which put Greek inflation at 5.6% for October.

The biggest annual price increases

The sharpest year-on-year price rises were recorded in the following categories:

Natural gas: +80%

Diesel: +39.4%

Heating oil: +37.5%

Passenger air transport: +32.9%

Hotels, motels and inns: +27.6%

The biggest annual price decreases

Meanwhile, the largest year-on-year price reductions were recorded in:

Olive oil: -8.4%

Rice: -5.9%

Audio and video equipment: -5.5%

Fruit juices: -5.3%

Telephone service packages: -4.6%

Housing costs rise 15.1%, transport prices climb 13.8%

According to ELSTAT, the 5.7% annual increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October 2026 was mainly driven by price movements across the following groups of goods and services.

Categories recording price increases

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2.1%, mainly due to higher prices for bread and other bakery products, beef, lamb and goat meat, fresh or frozen fish, salted fish, cheese, eggs and vegetables. These increases were partly offset by lower prices for rice, pasta, fresh whole milk, olive oil, fruit and fruit juices.

Clothing and footwear prices increased by 3.8%, reflecting higher prices across both categories.

Housing recorded a substantial 15.1% increase, primarily driven by higher residential rents, home repair and maintenance costs, household-related services, electricity, natural gas, heating oil and solid fuels. Residential rents alone rose by 6.8%.

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 0.4%, mainly because of higher domestic service costs. The rise was partly offset by lower prices for furniture, decorative items, carpets and household cleaning and maintenance products.

Healthcare costs rose by 1%, reflecting higher prices for outpatient and hospital services. The increase was partly offset by a reduction in pharmaceutical product prices.

Transport prices surged by 13.8%, largely due to increases in diesel, petrol and other fuels, vehicle maintenance and repairs, other services related to personal transport and air passenger fares. Air travel prices alone increased by 32.9%. Lower prices for new and used cars partly offset these increases.

Recreation, sport and culture recorded a 2.1% rise, driven mainly by higher prices for gardening products, pets, recreational services, cultural services and package holidays. This was partly offset by lower prices for durable recreational goods.

Education costs increased by 2.9%, primarily due to higher tuition fees for pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

Hotels, cafés and restaurants recorded a 5.8% increase, reflecting higher prices at restaurants, confectionery shops, fast-food outlets, canteens and accommodation establishments, including hotels, motels and inns.

Insurance and financial services rose by 3.5%, mainly because of increases in health and vehicle insurance premiums.

Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services recorded a 1.2% increase, primarily due to higher prices at hairdressers and personal care establishments.

Categories recording price decreases

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco registered a 0.2% decline, mainly reflecting lower prices for alcoholic drinks purchased for consumption off the premises.

Information and communication prices fell by 2.2%, primarily due to reductions in the cost of audio and video equipment, mobile telephone services and telephone service packages.

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