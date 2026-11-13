self-employed-to-pay-less-tax-in-2027-as-surcharges-on-imputed-income-are-scrapped

More than 155,000 self-employed people are expected to face a lower tax burden in 2027, following changes to the mechanism used to calculate minimum imputed income. The changes will reduce the additional charges imposed under the current system, while further tax relief is also planned for younger taxpayers and families with children.

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Under the new framework, surcharges on imputed income linked to a business’s annual turnover and payroll costs will be abolished. The minimum wage will be used as the starting point for the calculation, while the final amount will be adjusted according to the number of years a person has been in business.

Which professionals stand to benefit?

Those set to benefit include taxpayers who meet their tax obligations, as well as professionals operating businesses in small settlements.

More favourable calculations will apply to those working in areas with populations of up to 2,000, while the corresponding threshold will rise to 2,200 residents in Western Macedonia.

Changes are also planned for taxi owners. Imputed income will be calculated according to each operator’s ownership share, ensuring that the tax burden reflects their stake in the operation of the vehicle. The provision does not apply to minors aged up to 18 who hold a taxi licence.

No tax for young people aged up to 25

The new tax framework also includes significant relief for younger age groups.

Taxpayers aged up to 25 will pay no tax on income of up to €20,000. For those aged between 26 and 30, income in the €10,001–€20,000 bracket will be taxed at a rate of 9 per cent.

Families with children will also receive additional tax benefits. The relief is estimated at between €200 and €2,000 for families with one child, €300 to €2,400 for those with two children, and €650 to €3,300 for families with three children, depending on their circumstances.

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