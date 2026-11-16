national-investment-fund-takes-23%-stake-in-data4-greece-to-enter-data-centre-market

The Hellenic Innovation & Infrastructure Fund (HIIF) is seeking to strengthen Greece’s position on the global map of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure through a new investment in Data4 Greece. As the Dark Room column reported earlier on Monday, the fund is acquiring a 23% minority stake in the company developing the first data centre at the Athens Campus in Paiania.

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This is the HIIF’s second investment, following its initial €35m investment in Finnish company ICEYE, announced last week.

Speaking at the event announcing the agreement, Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis described the investment as an important step towards the transition of the Greek economy to a new production model, driven by technology, artificial intelligence and the development of advanced infrastructure. He stressed that Greece was no longer simply seeking to attract foreign capital, but also wanted to play an active role in investments and the value they generate.

He placed particular emphasis on the partnership with French company Data4 and Brookfield, noting that the combination of Greek institutional capital, international expertise and investment experience could strengthen Greece’s role as a digital hub in south-eastern Europe.

He also linked the new investment to the digital transformation of the Greek public sector since 2019, the adoption of a “cloud first” policy and the need to strengthen European competitiveness at a time when technological power is becoming an increasingly important driver of economic growth.

“We have moved from an era in which we struggled to win investors’ trust to one in which investors themselves are seeking to take part in Greece’s future,” he said.

In a statement to the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), Mr Pierrakakis also stressed that the aim was “to mobilise investment, create new opportunities and strengthen the country’s technological power”.

Full speech by Kyriakos Pierrakakis

“Mr Ambassador,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Greece’s position in the global economy depends on the choices we make. That means our willingness to invest, our determination to develop modern infrastructure and our ambition to achieve more for our country and for future generations.

We are indeed witnessing one of the most profound economic and technological transformations of our time. Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we produce, work, do business and, more broadly, create.

New markets are emerging, new opportunities are opening up and global competition is intensifying by the day. In this environment, a country’s economic strength will increasingly depend on its ability to harness technology, attract capital and develop modern infrastructure.

Greece has every reason to aspire to play a leading role in this new era.

We have a highly skilled workforce, a strategic geographical position, strong international connections and an economy that has regained investors’ confidence. The challenge now is to turn these advantages into investments that create better jobs and lasting value for our country and our economy.

Today’s announcement marks an important step in that direction. The Hellenic Innovation & Infrastructure Fund (HIIF), the investment arm of the National Development Fund, is acquiring a 23% minority stake in Data4 Greece, participating in the development of the first data centre at the Athens Campus in Paiania.

This is the HIIF’s first investment in digital infrastructure. And its significance goes far beyond the size of the stake itself.

Greece is not simply attracting international investment; it is also actively participating in its implementation. We are securing a share of the value it creates and strengthening our position in the economy of the future.

Our partnership with French company Data4 and Brookfield, one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors, brings together Greek institutional capital, international experience and technological expertise.

This is the development model we want to promote: partnerships that mobilise capital, strengthen our productive capacity and leave a lasting economic footprint. Consider, for a moment, how far Greece has come.

Just a few years ago, our country was trying to restore its credibility. We had to prove that Greece could offer stability, security and attractive investment prospects.

Today, the conversation has changed radically.

We are talking about Artificial Intelligence, data centres, advanced technological infrastructure and Greece’s place on the global digital map.

We have moved from an era in which we struggled to win investors’ trust to one in which investors themselves are seeking to take part in Greece’s future.

This transformation takes on real significance when it translates into productive activity, new expertise and more opportunities for our citizens.

Data centres are fundamental infrastructure for the modern economy. Behind every Artificial Intelligence application, every cloud service and every digital transaction lies the need for computing power, speed and secure data processing.

Just as roads, ports and energy networks supported economic growth in previous decades, digital infrastructure will provide the foundation for growth in the decades ahead.

With the development of the Athens Campus, Greece is strengthening its position as a digital hub for south-eastern Europe. We are making use of our geographical position and international connections to attract high-value-added activities and strengthen the resilience of our economy.

This investment also has a broader European dimension. Before turning to the wider European perspective, however, I would like to add something else.

You mentioned earlier that we are a government that is friendly towards investors, and that is indeed true. I would nevertheless like to point out that, since 2019, Greece has also developed a very strong ambition in the field of digital transformation. Because, to begin with, Greece was not a digital state. It did not even aspire to become one.

And within four years, from being among the lowest-ranked countries in Europe – or almost at the bottom – in terms of digital public services, we managed to move above the European average.

This was achieved through the creation of a new Ministry of Digital Governance, thanks to investments made through European structural funds, and also through an institutional framework that is friendly to investment.

As you may know, we have adopted a ‘cloud first’ policy across the Greek public sector. It has been enshrined in law and provides for the mandatory use of cloud computing services by the public sector.

And all these investments in international connectivity, which you referred to, did not even exist before 2019. All of this was achieved with great speed and intensity, thanks to an ambition that combined not only an investor-friendly approach but also, I would add, a deep understanding that digital technology would play a decisive role overall, both in the design of public policy and in efforts to attract investment.

This is the approach that guides our government. And it has fundamentally changed the way we talk in Greece about both economic activity and public policy.

I referred earlier to the European dimension.

You all know that Europe is facing a historic challenge when it comes to its competitiveness. We have outstanding scientific talent, innovative businesses and an enormous single market. But we need more investment, stronger infrastructure and greater speed.

In global technological competition, the speed at which we invest will largely determine how far we can go. Europe’s strategic autonomy requires infrastructure, energy, capital and people with the right skills.

And today’s partnership, Mr Ambassador, combines French expertise and international investment experience with Greek institutional participation and Greek ambition. It is a tangible expression both of the friendship between our two countries and our strong co-operation, as well as of Europe’s broader ambitions.

Together, we are investing in Europe’s shared digital future.

This investment also highlights the role that modern public investment institutions can play. Through this investment, the National Development Fund is strengthening its active role in Greece’s development.

With professional management, commercial investment criteria and international standards of corporate governance, it participates in investments of strategic importance, mobilises capital and generates value with a multiplier effect for the Greek economy.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Greece is now in a position to set higher goals. To build on the economic progress it has achieved and the international confidence it has earned, in order to create an economy that is more productive, more outward-looking and more competitive.

I would like to thank everyone who contributed to reaching today’s agreement, as well as our international partners for their confidence in Greece’s prospects.

The future is not handed to any country. The future belongs to those who plan it and build it. And that is precisely what Greece is doing.

Thank you.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis’s statement to ERT and AMNA

“We are mobilising investment to strengthen the country’s technological power”

“With today’s investment in Data4 Greece, aimed at creating a new, state-of-the-art data centre in Paiania, the National Development Fund is actively participating in one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy.

We are using public capital to mobilise investment, create new opportunities and strengthen the country’s technological power.

Technology is changing the rules of the global economy. Greece is seeking to play a leading role in this new reality, through investments that create value, infrastructure that opens up new paths and the confidence of a country that knows it can achieve much more.”

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