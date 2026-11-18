The central government’s cash balance recorded a deficit of €1.176bn in the period from January to October 2026, compared with a surplus of €3.922bn in the corresponding period of 2025, according to data from the Bank of Greece.

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During the same period, the central government’s primary cash balance stood at a surplus of €6.095bn, compared with €10.516bn in the first ten months of 2025.

Over this period, ordinary budget revenues amounted to €63.064bn, up from €60.362bn a year earlier. Meanwhile, ordinary budget expenditure stood at €57.811bn, compared with €51.516bn in the period from January to October 2025.

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