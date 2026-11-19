DEOS Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), dismantled a network of front companies that allegedly concealed taxable income through fictitious transactions and unlawfully collected €4.8 million in tax refunds. Fifteen people were arrested in connection with the case, including two bank executives and four accountants.

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DEOS auditors uncovered an organised network of companies that used fictitious transactions to conceal taxable income and claim refunds to which they were not entitled.

According to the audit findings, those involved set up a system of tax evasion based on the exchange of high-value bogus invoices. Eight companies concealed taxable amounts exceeding €28 million, with €13 million relating to income tax and €15 million to VAT, and claimed and received refunds totalling €4.8 million to which they were not entitled.

Following the DEOS audits, €28 million has already been formally assessed. The operation has so far led to 15 arrests, including those of two bank executives and four accountants.

How the ring operated

The companies purported to operate in a range of business sectors. The people behind them often had backgrounds at odds with the roles they had been assigned. Unemployed people, local café owners and others with no apparent business activity were listed as managers or sole partners. The scale of the companies’ activity was far beyond what the managers’ financial and professional backgrounds could account for.

How auditors uncovered the ring

Data helped auditors uncover the network. They used specialised network and correlation analysis alongside the Jaccard similarity index, which measures the degree of overlap between two sets of data. This allowed them to map the complex links between companies, individuals, bank accounts and transactions.

A network of companies with suspicious similarities emerged. Their management, transactions and bank accounts overlapped, and the same individuals repeatedly appeared as managers or sole partners.

The role of the two bank branch managers

Those arrested include two managers of branches of the same bank, one in Western Greece and the other in Eastern Attica. They allegedly helped the companies’ managers withdraw hundreds of thousands of euros in fraudulently obtained tax refunds in cash, in exchange for a “fee” of more than €100,000 per withdrawal. DEOS auditors worked with the bank’s internal audit team to establish exactly how the two managers had allegedly assisted the ring.

Accountants filed tax returns through an Athens café

Accountants are also alleged to have been involved in the ring, and four have already been arrested. The ring used a café in central Athens to provide the technical infrastructure for filing the tax returns.

Ownership of the café was transferred to a front man for the ring as soon as the returns had been filed.

Alongside the 15 arrests, investigators searched business premises and homes. They seized documents, electronic storage devices and other evidence. The investigation is continuing as authorities examine the material and seek to identify any other individuals or companies involved.

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