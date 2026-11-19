The figures published by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) on what a total of 382,325 companies (legal entities) declare to the tax authorities paint a picture of entrepreneurship in Greece that is worth a thousand words.

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More than one in two businesses operating in Greece report combined gross revenues of €115 billion—almost a quarter of the market—but end up declaring zero profits or losses. One in three companies says it is “making a loss” of around €40 billion a year. On average, each of these companies declares that it is losing more than €280,000 every year!

At the other end of the spectrum, among those reporting that they are doing well, making profits and increasing them year after year, only one in three euros of those profits is generated by companies headquartered in Attica. By contrast, companies based in the rest of Greece account for two out of every three euros of the increase in profits.

This picture helps explain, to some extent, why most businesses struggle to gain access to bank financing. It may also explain why the reduction in the advance tax payment from 85% to 50% is not due to begin until 2028, rather than earlier: most companies do not even report profits on which to pay tax. The figures also show that, despite the development of myDATA tax audits and the mandatory interconnection of cash registers with POS terminals, companies exempt from the minimum presumed income requirement imposed on self-employed professionals (individuals) are declaring that they cannot even cover their expenses. This is happening at a time when sprawling networks of thousands of “shell” companies, which generate nothing but debts to the state, are being exposed.

Losses are the rule; profits are the exception!

According to the figures the companies themselves reported in the tax returns they filed last year for their 2024 profits:

– Six out of ten companies (57.7% of businesses in the country, or 220,486 legal entities) declared that they operated for an entire year (2024) without making even a single euro in profit—or, worse still, that they incurred losses and could not even cover their expenses.

– One in three companies (141,198 legal entities, or 37% of all Greek companies) declared that it was loss-making, reporting losses of €39.8 billion in its tax return.

Businesses are being set up… for no profit

Although losses are part and parcel of doing business, in Greece they have become the norm. Of the 382,325 legal entities in total, only 161,839 were “healthy businesses” that reported making at least €1 in profit over the course of a year.

Perhaps even more paradoxical is the fact that all the profitable companies combined reported profits of €32.65 billion for 2024—considerably less than the €39.80 billion in losses that nearly four out of every ten companies in the country declared they had incurred.

The 220,486 legal entities that reported losses or zero taxable profits also include 50,114 non-profit companies. Even if these are excluded because they are not established to make profits—although that does not mean they should be seeking to incur losses—the fact remains that losses still approach €40 billion, while nearly half of the country’s 382,325 businesses (legal entities) appear to be operating at a loss.

The burden falls on the few

The tax return data show that one in every four euros of revenue declared to the tax authorities for 2024 came from companies and other legal entities that reported tax losses or zero profits, and therefore paid not a single euro in tax.

On the other hand, in the same year, the total taxable profits declared by the remaining, profitable companies increased by €2.55 billion.

The tax burden, however, is shouldered by very few: just 2,664 legal entities with taxable profits exceeding €1.5 million—which account for only 0.63% of all businesses—bore 55.6% of the total income tax bill. That amounts to €3.98 billion out of the €7.16 billion assessed last year.

At the top end of the list, just 386 companies each declared total profits exceeding €7.5 million. Yet these 386 companies—roughly one in every 1,000—accounted on their own for one-third of the total taxable profits reported by legal entities in Greece in 2024!

€115 billion in revenue… and zero profit?

This same pattern, albeit with variations, plays out year after year.

A comparison with 2023 shows that in 2024 both the number of tax returns reporting losses and the number reporting profits increased. However:

– In 2024, approximately 8,000 more legal entities reported losses, with the total amount approaching €40 billion. Because their number increased, however, the “average loss” per loss-making company (tax return) fell slightly, to €282,000, from approximately €284,000 in 2023.

– The increase was even greater among profitable companies, with almost 19,000 additional companies (tax returns). As a result, although the number of loss-making companies and those reporting zero profits increased more, their share of the total fell from 59.8% in 2023 to 57.7% in 2024. At the same time, however, because the number of companies reporting profits increased more than the total amount of profits they declared, average profits per profitable company (tax return) fell from approximately €210,000 in 2023 to €202,000 in 2024.

Based on their tax returns, seven out of ten companies in Greece are barely surviving: approximately 40,000 companies and other legal entities—nearly one in ten—did report profits, but those profits were below €10,000. Together with loss-making companies and those reporting zero profits, the total number of Greek businesses that are barely keeping afloat approaches seven out of ten.

Only partnerships and businesses outside Attica… are “doing better”

Almost three-quarters of the total increase in profits reported in 2025 for the 2024 financial year (compared with 2023) came from the middle brackets, namely companies reporting profits of between €300,000 and €7.5 million.

In terms of legal structure, partnerships stood out. They accounted for approximately two-thirds of the additional tax returns filed in 2024, with the result that their number surpassed that of public limited companies (SAs), limited liability companies (LLCs) and private companies (IKEs) combined. Over the course of a single year, the taxable profits of partnerships increased by almost a quarter, approaching €6 billion. In absolute terms, they added almost as much in profits as the other three corporate forms combined.

The geographical distribution of the tax returns reveals another shift: Attica continues to account for approximately two-thirds of taxable profits, but two-thirds of the increase was recorded in the rest of the country. Central Macedonia alone added approximately €573 million in profits, accounting for more than one-fifth of the nationwide increase.

Nationwide, the tax calculated on the returns increased by €605 million. After other charges and credits were taken into account during the tax assessment process, the increase in the amount due for assessment was limited to €206 million, with the total final amount payable in additional taxes reaching €7.41 billion.

In Attica, by contrast, the tax assessment produced a different picture. Taxable profits increased by approximately €840 million compared with 2023, but the amount due for assessment fell by €109 million.

- The oddities of Tax Returns: Companies with €115 billion in revenue reported…zero profits for 2024 appeared first on - English.