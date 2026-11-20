Travel receipts rose sharply by 9.7% between January and September 2026, reaching €21.95 billion (€21,958.1 million), compared with €20.02 billion (€20,024.3 million) in the same period of 2025, according to the Bank of Greece’s balance of payments data.
In September, receipts reached €3.76 billion (€3,760.6 million), up 11.1% from €3.38 billion (€3,384.9 million) in September 2025.
Current account
In September 2026, the current account deficit widened by €98.9 million compared with the same month in 2025, reaching €520.4 million. The combined balance of goods and services also deteriorated.
The goods deficit widened as imports rose by more than exports. At current prices, goods exports rose by 12.5% (although they fell by 6.6% at constant prices owing to higher fuel prices), while goods imports rose by 16.8% (2.5% at constant prices). At current prices, exports of goods excluding fuel rose by 15.9% (6.5% at constant prices), while corresponding imports increased by 6.1% (3.6% at constant prices).
The services surplus increased, mainly because of an improvement in the travel balance and, to a lesser extent, in the balance of other services, while the transport balance deteriorated slightly. Compared with September 2025, arrivals of non-resident travellers edged up by 0.6%, while related receipts rose by 11.1%.
The primary income deficit nearly halved compared with the same month in 2025, mainly reflecting lower net payments for interest, dividends and profits, despite a decline in net receipts from other primary income. The secondary income deficit widened compared with September 2025 as net payments rose chiefly in the general government sector and, to a lesser extent, in other sectors of the economy.
Between January and September 2026, the current account deficit widened by about €2.5 billion compared with the same period in 2025, reaching €9.4 billion. The combined balance of goods and services improved.
The goods deficit widened as imports increased by more than exports in absolute terms. At current prices, goods exports rose by 16.8% (3.3% at constant prices) and goods imports by 10.2% (3.0% at constant prices). At current prices, exports of goods excluding fuel increased by 10.3% and corresponding imports by 4.3% (4.5% and 2.8% at constant prices, respectively).
The services surplus widened as the travel services balance improved, with some of the gain offset by a deterioration in the balances for transport and other services. Compared with the same period in 2025, arrivals of non-resident travellers rose by 8.3% and related receipts by 9.7%.
The primary income deficit narrowed compared with the same period in 2025, mainly reflecting lower net payments for interest, dividends and profits, partly offset by a fall in net receipts from other primary income. The secondary income balance shifted from a surplus in the same period of 2025 to a deficit, mainly because of lower net receipts in sectors outside general government and, to a lesser extent, higher net payments in the general government sector.
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