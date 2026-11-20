One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has finally been solved, with the identity of the actor behind Jason Duval, one of the two central characters in the highly anticipated video game, now revealed.

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The actor is Dylan Rourke, who has a long-standing presence in American television, film and theatre and is taking on the most significant role of his career to date. His involvement was confirmed in the game’s end credits, putting an end to speculation among fans of the franchise.

Jason is one of the two characters at the heart of the story, alongside his partner, Lucia Caminos, who is played by Manni L. Perez.

The two protagonists move through the world of organised crime in Vice City, the fictional city created by Rockstar Games and modelled on Miami. As they struggle to survive in the criminal underworld, they become caught up in a much larger conspiracy.

Rockstar Games had chosen to keep the identities of the main actors secret until the game’s release, with fans spending months analysing trailers in search of clues about the people behind the characters.

Following the revelation, Rourke and Perez shared a joint post on Instagram, expressing their excitement at being part of the game.

They said they felt particularly honoured to have worked together on a project they described as a global testament to human creativity, ingenuity and strength of will.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Dylan Rourke (@dylan_rourke)

Who is Dylan Rourke? From Grey’s Anatomy to GTA 6

Although GTA 6 represents the biggest professional opportunity of his career, Dylan Rourke is no stranger to television audiences.

He has appeared as a guest actor in several popular American series, including Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Timeless and Mistresses. He has also appeared in Station 19, the drama series centred on firefighters, as well as 9-1-1: Lone Star.

His film credits include the 2023 horror film Bury the Bride and the 2021 comedy Send It!.

His artistic career also extends to the theatre. In 2019, he played Happy Loman in a production of Arthur Miller’s iconic play Death of a Salesman at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica, California.

According to his professional biography, he has trained at three well-known US improvisational comedy schools: The Groundlings, Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade.

He has also worked with the late comedian Fred Willard, known for productions including Best in Show, Anchorman and Modern Family. Rourke performed and wrote for Willard’s comedy troupe, the MoHos.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Dylan Rourke (@dylan_rourke)

Who else is in the GTA 6 cast?

Starring alongside Dylan Rourke is Manni L. Perez, who provides the voice and performance for Lucia Caminos, Jason’s partner and the game’s second main playable character.

Perez has appeared in well-known television productions, including Jessica Jones and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In GTA 6, Lucia is a woman with a history of incarceration who is trying to leave her past behind and secure a better future.

The cast also includes Stephen Root, a veteran actor whose credits include Office Space, Barry and King of the Hill. Root plays Brian Heder, a drug trafficker.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Dylan Rourke (@dylan_rourke)

Bobby Moynihan, known for Saturday Night Live, takes on the role of Cal, a friend of Jason’s, while Taryn Manning, who became widely known through the series Orange Is the New Black, lends her voice to Vicki.

The presence of familiar names is not limited to the actors. The game’s fictional radio stations will also feature major figures from the international music scene, including Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy and Robyn, who will take on the roles of radio presenters.

- GTA VI: Actor behind Jason Duval revealed – Meet the cast of Rockstar’s new game appeared first on - English.