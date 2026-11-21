Cyberattacks targeting the refrigeration systems of food producers and retailers, including supermarkets and butchers, in several European countries have put the Greek market on alert. Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), Apostolos Petalas, Director General of the Hellenic Supermarkets Association (ESE), confirmed that Greek supermarket chains are on standby.

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“From the moment the incidents first emerged in France and other European countries, the Hellenic Supermarkets Association, in cooperation with cybersecurity experts and the National Cyber Security Authority, identified the technical aspects of the problem and informed all ESE members about the threat and how to address it,” Mr Petalas said.

“To date, there have been no such incidents in supermarkets in Greece,” he added. However, he clarified that ESE members remain on high alert and are taking all appropriate measures to protect businesses and consumers.

Reflecting on the growing frequency of cyberattacks worldwide, Mr Petalas expressed concern, noting that large-scale incidents targeting supermarkets, schools, hospitals and other institutions differ from conventional cyberattacks in which hackers demand payment. “In these cases, the aim is total destruction. This is worrying and a matter of great concern to us.”

It is noted that, in a letter dated 3 November 2026, the National Cyber Security Authority informed ESE President Ioannis Masoutis of a new wave of cyberattacks during the night of 1–2 November 2026, affecting more than 100 stores in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland and Estonia.

According to the Authority, Danfoss confirmed that its products had been targeted. Most of the affected devices were older models that are no longer supported and no longer receive security updates. In Greece, the National Cyber Security Authority has identified more than 300 commercial refrigeration controllers, including systems made by Danfoss, Copeland/Dixell and Carel.

According to Mr Petalas, ESE has forwarded the Authority’s guidance to its members, reminding them of the recommendations they are being urged to implement immediately:

Disconnect refrigeration control systems from the public internet and allow remote access only through a secure connection (VPN) with multi-factor authentication.

Change default passwords and install security updates.

Replace equipment that is no longer supported by the manufacturer.

Ask the contractors responsible for installing and maintaining their refrigeration systems to implement these measures immediately.

According to the Authority, failure to follow these recommendations leaves stores exposed to the same risks that affected France and other European countries, with potentially similar consequences, including the loss of fresh and frozen food overnight and, in some cases, even fires.

For its part, the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has warned that cyberattacks affecting the refrigeration systems of food production businesses and retailers, including supermarkets and butchers, in several European countries highlight the importance of keeping food at the correct temperature.

In a statement, EFET said that ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the cold chain – from production and transport to storage and delivery to the final consumer – is a fundamental requirement for food safety.

Under the European Union’s food safety framework, food businesses, including retailers selling perishable goods such as butchers and supermarkets, are responsible for the safety of the food they place on the market. “If there is a possibility that an interruption to refrigeration has affected food safety, the businesses concerned are obliged to withdraw the products in question from the market,” EFET said.

It also stressed that, in the event of a cyberattack affecting, or potentially affecting, refrigeration systems and, consequently, food safety, businesses should notify the Authority. In all cases, businesses must follow the recommendations of the National Cyber Security Authority. These include disconnecting refrigeration control systems from the public internet and allowing remote access only through a secure connection (VPN) with multi-factor authentication, changing default passwords, installing security updates and replacing equipment that is no longer supported by its manufacturer.

The changing supermarket landscape

Beyond the new threats posed by the digital age, the supermarket sector is facing a broader range of challenges. From infrastructure security and the uninterrupted operation of stores to rising operating costs, pressure on profit margins and changing consumer habits, businesses are having to maintain a delicate balance in an ever-changing environment.

At the same time, the market is shifting towards greater consolidation, with a small number of groups increasingly determining the terms of competition. The agreement for The Mart, a subsidiary of the Hellenic Supermarkets Sklavenitis Group, to acquire 13 ENA Cash&Carry stores is the latest development. It follows the acquisition of ANEDYK Kritikos by northern Greek company D. Masoutis.

Speaking recently at the Hellenic Supermarkets Association’s annual press conference, ESE President and head of the Diamantis Masoutis supermarket chain, Ioannis Masoutis, argued that further consolidation was inevitable if the sector was to survive. Rising operating costs, low profit margins and mounting pressure on businesses are creating the conditions for a new round of acquisitions and mergers.

“The only certainty is that there will be fewer supermarket chains in two years,” he said. He stressed that limited profitability, alongside the losses reported by some chains, meant consolidation was no longer simply a business choice but a development dictated by market conditions.

In a similar vein, ESE Vice-President and head of METRO S.A., Aristotelis Panteliadis, said a new period of restructuring in the sector was already under way. In his view, higher operating costs combined with low profitability would gradually lead to a reduction in the number of large and medium-sized chains.

However, he clarified that there was still room for smaller businesses operating under a different commercial strategy and targeting more specialised consumer groups.

Despite the expected business restructuring, further market consolidation does not necessarily mean that supermarket chains will automatically become more profitable. Mr Panteliadis pointed out that, for the sector’s business model to be considered sustainable, it would need to achieve a pre-tax profit margin of close to 3 per cent. As he explained, reaching this target depends more on the decisions made by individual businesses than on the number of competitors in the market.

Key factors include commercial policy, effective management of operating costs and the development of products that stand out from the competition and offer higher profit margins.

The ability of supermarket chains to maintain competitive prices on essential goods, without passing on the full impact of rising costs to consumers, is also particularly important. As Mr Panteliadis noted, there is no automatic link between acquisitions and increased profitability.

On the price front, high living costs remain a significant challenge for Greek households, with industry executives stressing that the data must be assessed carefully before conclusions can be drawn about market trends.

Ioannis Masoutis described the current situation as one of relative price stability, although pressure persists in certain product categories. He clarified that there was currently no indication of a new, widespread round of price increases.

He also warned that forecasts for price developments in 2027 remained highly uncertain. Geopolitical developments, fluctuations in energy costs, transport expenses and the effects of climate change could all have a significant impact on the market, making reliable predictions difficult.

According to figures presented by ESE executives, dairy prices have already risen over the past quarter, mainly due to an increase in the cost of sheep’s and goat’s milk.

Upward pressure is also expected in the beer market, with price increases forecast to appear on supermarket shelves in early December. Costs have also risen in the pasta and cereal categories, due to higher raw material prices, particularly wheat.

At the same time, however, the sector continues to invest. According to ESE figures, investment totalled €660 million in 2025, while supermarket investment over the decade from 2015 to 2025 reached €3.8 billion, boosting productivity and businesses’ ability to serve consumers more effectively.

In terms of financial performance, turnover stood at €13.6 billion in 2025, operating expenses amounted to €3.4 billion and pre-tax profits reached €189 million, leaving the corresponding profit margin at just 1.39 per cent.

Prices in organised food retail remain relatively subdued. According to figures from the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA), food inflation in supermarkets stood at 0.53 per cent in October, compared with 2.1 per cent according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) and 1.60 per cent according to Eurostat.

Factors contributing to this trend include intense competition between supermarket chains, special offers, loyalty programmes and a wider range of products at different price points, through which the sector seeks to offer consumers greater value every day. It is worth noting that the total value of promotional activities across the sector reached approximately €5 billion between 2023 and 2025.

The sector is one of the country’s largest employers, with 125,000 workers across more than 3,800 stores. It is also closely linked to domestic production, with nine out of every 10 suppliers being Greek businesses.

Its overall contribution to the Greek economy is estimated at 5.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Forty per cent of its employees work outside the Attica and Thessaloniki regions, 62 per cent are women and 38 per cent are aged over 50.

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