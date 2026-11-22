The disbursement yesterday of the annual €400 payment to approximately 2.1 million pensioners aged 65 and over marked the beginning of a series of financial support measures and tax reliefs for millions of citizens. The measures will benefit employees, pensioners, self-employed workers and a wide range of other social groups.

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It is worth recalling that last year, when the permanent payment was introduced, the allowance for pensioners stood at €250. Since then, however, the government has increased it twice and abolished the income thresholds, expanding the total number of eligible recipients by approximately 270,000. Those aged 60 and over who receive only a survivor’s pension are also eligible. At the end of the month, the payment will also be made to uninsured pensioners, people with disabilities and foster parents of children with disabilities.

November: Rent rebate for one million eligible recipients

The next milestone in the benefits calendar comes in ten days, on 30 November, when the annual rebate equivalent to one month’s rent will be paid for primary and student accommodation, based on rental payments declared in 2025. In practice, this amounts to an 8% reduction in annual housing costs. The payment can reach up to €800, with an additional €50 for each child.

The government estimates that around one million people will benefit this year, the second year of the scheme, an increase of 70,000 compared with last year, following the expansion of the income eligibility criteria over the summer.

The rebate is now available to single people with an annual income of up to €25,000, compared with €20,000 in 2025, and married couples or those in a civil partnership with income of up to €35,000, compared with €28,000 last year. The threshold increases by €5,000 for each dependent child. For single-parent families, the limit has risen to €39,000, up from €31,000 last year, with an additional €5,000 for each child after the first.

On the same date, teachers at public schools in regional areas, as well as doctors and nurses working at regional units of the National Health System (ESY), will receive a rebate equivalent to two months’ rent for 2025. It is recalled that in September they received the double rebate retrospectively for rental payments made in 2024.

December: Pension increases and abolition of the personal difference

Pensioners will once again be in line for support at the end of December. When January pensions are paid, they will receive increases under the annual pension adjustment mechanism. In addition, for the first time in years, those with a personal difference will no longer have the amount offset against their pensions, which previously reduced their payments.

The increase resulting from the adjustment mechanism is equivalent to half the sum of the annual inflation rate and the economic growth rate, effectively offsetting a significant part of the rise in the cost of living. The abolition of the personal difference, meanwhile, fulfils in full the pledge made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair in 2025: to reduce the personal difference by 50% in the first year and 100% over two years.

January: Tax cuts and adjustments to disability benefits

New tax reductions will come into effect in 2027, many of which were announced by the prime minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair over the past two years.

The first will take effect on 1 January, when the tax rate for families with three children will be reduced to zero on incomes of up to €20,000. The relief will be felt immediately, as it will be reflected in payroll tax deductions. The measure is expected to benefit almost 87,000 families with three children.

On the same day, period products and adult incontinence pads will be moved to the reduced VAT rate of 13%.

January will also see the introduction of inflation-linked adjustments to disability benefits paid by the Organisation of Welfare Benefits and Social Solidarity (OPEKA) and the National Social Security Fund (e-EFKA), which are currently not adjusted. The scale of the increase will depend on inflation and economic growth.

From the beginning of the new year, the first step will also be taken in the broader effort to reduce electricity costs, through a 50% cut in the Public Service Obligation (PSO) charges included in electricity bills.

April: Seventh minimum wage increase and further cut in social security contributions

April will bring the seventh increase in the minimum wage since 2019. The current minimum monthly salary stands at €920, almost 42% higher than the €650 paid seven years ago. The government has pledged that next April the minimum wage will exceed its target of €950, probably reaching €960. The Prime Minister’s Office and the economic team have set a new target of raising the minimum wage further, to €1,000, in January 2028.

A further boost to employees’ incomes will come on 1 April through an additional half-percentage-point reduction in social security contributions for private-sector workers. Since the entire reduction will come from employees’ contributions, the full benefit will go directly into their pockets, increasing their take-home pay.

It is also worth recalling that those earning the minimum wage will receive another boost to their earnings in 2027, thanks to the reactivation of the previously frozen three-year seniority increments. This means that their incomes will benefit from a significant threefold increase over the coming year.

Public-sector employees to benefit too

Since the minimum wage is now linked to public-sector pay, the increase due to take effect in April will also push up the salaries of civil servants.

In addition, public-sector employees will receive a Christmas bonus of €500 for the first time in December 2027.

Mid-March to mid-June: Wave of tax cuts

The new tax return filing season will begin in mid-March, with farmers and self-employed workers set to be the main beneficiaries.

First, when they declare their 2026 income, farmers and self-employed professionals will begin to see the benefits of the major tax reform introduced last year. Its central measure was a two-percentage-point reduction in tax rates for middle-income earners, with additional relief for families with children and young people.

Full-time farmers will receive a further boost to their disposable income, as a zero tax rate will apply to earnings of up to €20,000. The measure is expected to benefit 47,000 taxpayers.

As for self-employed professionals, those who meet their tax obligations will be exempt from the surcharges linked to business turnover and staff payroll costs when their minimum net taxable income is calculated.

The new tax cycle will also bring the abolition of the Unified Property Ownership Tax (ENFIA) in settlements with populations of up to 2,000. For communities in Western Macedonia, the population threshold will rise to 2,200. The measure is estimated to cover more than 12,850 small settlements.

Tax relief on income from property will also come into effect. For tax returns filed in 2027, covering the 2026 tax year, a new intermediate tax rate of 25% will be applied for the first time to rental income between €12,000 and €24,000. At present, income above €12,000 is taxed directly at 35%, meaning the new measure effectively creates an intermediate tax band with a 10-percentage-point reduction.

Finally, the abolition of the business levy will begin during this period, with the process set to be completed over three years. Initially, in 2027, the charge will be abolished in regional areas and Thessaloniki. In 2028, it will be reduced by 50% in Attica, before being scrapped entirely in the wider Athens area in 2029.

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