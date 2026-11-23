This year’s Black Friday, on 27 November, will take place under new rules for interest-free instalments and purchases without a credit card. Greece’s new consumer credit framework took effect on Friday, 20 November 2026.

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The changes affect thousands of shoppers who buy electronics, household equipment and other products in instalments through bank financing or buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.

Law 5317/2026, which transposes EU Directive 2023/2225 into Greek law, strengthens the obligations of consumer credit providers, including when they advertise financing as interest-free.

The rules focus on whether borrowers can afford repayments, clearer information about the full cost of credit, restrictions on advertising and protection against excessive borrowing.

Interest-free instalments remain available under the new law. Whether an instalment plan is exempt from the rules depends on who provides the credit and how quickly the shopper pays off the purchase.

What changes for purchases without a credit card

The options for buying goods in instalments without a credit card have expanded considerably in recent years.

Buy now, pay later services let shoppers take home a product and pay for it later, either in a few interest-free instalments or through a longer-term financing plan.

In Greece, companies and financial institutions such as Klarna and tbi bank offer these payment options under different terms and conditions.

Many of these financing arrangements now come under consumer credit protections, including agreements that charge no interest.

Where the law applies, the credit provider must explain the terms of the agreement and assess whether the customer can meet the financial obligations involved.

Mandatory checks before credit is granted

The new law requires lenders to assess a consumer’s creditworthiness before entering into a credit agreement covered by the rules.

The lender must consider information about the applicant’s financial circumstances, including:

Income and available sources of repayment

Existing financial commitments

Expenses and living circumstances

The term and amount of the financing

The applicant’s ability to pay the instalments on time

Lenders may consult credit databases. They must consider other information alongside the applicant’s credit history.

The lender can approve financing only if its assessment indicates that the customer is likely to meet the repayment obligations.

Shoppers who choose to pay in instalments without a credit card still need the lender’s approval.

Which interest-free instalments are exempt from the new rules?

The law exempts certain short-term payment arrangements offered directly by retailers.

The general exemption applies when all three of the following conditions are met.

First, the retailer or service provider must extend the credit directly, without involving a third-party lender.

Second, the arrangement must be free of interest and other charges, apart from statutory default interest if payment is late.

Third, the shopper must pay in full within 50 calendar days of receiving the goods or services.

For example, if a retailer sells a €300 item and lets the customer pay in two interest-free instalments of €150 within 40 days, without involving a finance company, the arrangement may qualify for the exemption.

Where a third party provides the credit or the repayment period exceeds the prescribed limit, the same exemption does not automatically apply.

A stricter rule applies to large businesses that sell remotely through online services.

For credit offered directly by those retailers, the exemption requires, among other conditions, full payment within 14 calendar days of delivery. The arrangement must also exclude third-party financing and any transfer of the right to collect payment to a third party.

When can a purchase at 0% interest cost more?

Interest is only one component of the total cost of credit.

Financing advertised at 0% interest can carry additional fees if the applicable rules permit them and the provider discloses them as required by law.

For example, a €900 electronic device bought in three interest-free instalments with no additional charges would cost €300 per instalment.

If the financing carries an additional charge of €30, the shopper will pay €930 in total.

In that case, the €30 charge is the cost of financing, even with a stated interest rate of 0%.

Shoppers should check the total amount payable as well as the monthly instalment shown in the offer.

What the rules prohibit in advertising

The new framework also tightens the rules on how companies advertise financing.

Advertisements for credit agreements covered by the law must be clear and fair and give an accurate impression of the cost and availability of financing.

They must also carry a prominent warning.

‘Caution! Borrowing money costs money.’

Advertisements that quote an interest rate or other figures relating to the cost of credit must provide standardised information about the financing.

This includes the interest rate, the annual percentage rate of charge (APR), the term of the agreement, the total amount payable and, where applicable, the amount of each instalment.

The law bans advertising that presents credit as a way to improve someone’s financial situation or downplays existing borrowing commitments.

It also prohibits advertisements that say a lower price for a product or service is conditional on taking out credit.

How much can lenders charge?

The law caps the total cost of consumer credit agreements covered by the relevant provisions.

For financing of up to four years, the total cost, including interest and permitted charges, cannot exceed 60% of the amount originally borrowed.

For agreements lasting more than four years and up to eight years, the cap is 70%. For terms longer than eight years, it is 75%.

The law also limits the APR by reference to figures published by the Bank of Greece.

Credit cards are subject to the APR cap. The percentage caps on the total cost of credit apply to other forms of financing covered by those provisions.

Lenders must comply with all applicable restrictions when setting interest and charges, including when the total is within the cap.

What happens if the shopper changes their mind?

Consumers have 14 calendar days to withdraw from a credit agreement covered by the new rules, without giving a reason.

The period begins when the parties enter into the agreement or when the customer receives the required contractual information, whichever is later.

A consumer who withdraws from a credit agreement must repay the principal and any interest accrued within the time limits set by law.

Withdrawal from the purchase itself is a separate right.

For online purchases, consumers generally have 14 days from delivery to withdraw, subject to statutory exceptions.

If consumers lawfully withdraw from a purchase financed under a linked credit agreement, that agreement also ceases to bind them, without penalty.

What happens to existing agreements?

The new rules took effect on 20 November 2026.

Credit agreements already in force on that date generally remain subject to the previous rules until they expire.

Article 64 of the law sets out exceptions under which certain provisions also apply to existing open-ended credit agreements.

For shoppers who bought in instalments before 20 November, the terms of their existing agreement therefore generally continue to apply.

New financing taken out during this year’s Black Friday falls under the new rules, subject to any applicable exemptions.

What to check before buying in instalments

Paying in instalments can make more expensive items easier to buy by spreading the purchase price over several payments.

Black Friday shoppers should check the total cost, the number and amount of instalments, the payment dates and what happens if a payment is late.

They should also check who provides the financing, whether any extra charges apply and how refunds work if they cancel the purchase.

An item costing €1,200, bought in 12 interest-free instalments with no additional charges, costs €100 a month.

Three purchases on the same terms bring the combined monthly payment to €300, even though each is advertised as interest-free.

The new rules aim to make financing costs clearer so that consumers know what they are committing to before completing a purchase.

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