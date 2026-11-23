The first court hearing in a collective lawsuit brought by more than 18,100 European hoteliers against Booking.com is expected to take place in 2027. The case seeks compensation for practices which, according to the claimants, restricted competition and the commercial freedom of hotel businesses for many years. Greek hoteliers are also taking part in this Europe-wide initiative, with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCH) having supported the legal action from the outset.

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At the same time, Booking.com is under scrutiny by the Hellenic Competition Commission, with the relevant hearing postponed from 28 December to 19 January 2027. The proceedings concern a complaint filed by the HCH as far back as May 2022, alleging practices involving the abuse of a dominant market position. The two parallel proceedings bring the relationship between hotel businesses and major digital booking platforms into focus, at a time when a significant proportion of the tourism market remains heavily reliant on these distribution channels.

The Europe-wide legal initiative began with approximately 3,000 hotels taking part, before expanding significantly through successive group claims. According to the latest figures presented by the HCH at its general assembly during XENIA last Saturday, the number of participants has now reached 18,135 hotels from various European countries, including hundreds of Greek hoteliers.

The collective lawsuit has been filed with the Amsterdam District Court and seeks compensation for the financial losses which hoteliers say they suffered as a result of so-called price parity clauses during the period 2004–2024. According to the claimants, these terms restricted hotels’ ability to offer lower prices through their own booking channels, affecting their commercial policies and competitive conditions in the market.

As HCH president Alexandros Vassilikos has repeatedly stated, in his dual capacity as president of HOTREC, the umbrella association of hotels, restaurants and cafés in Europe, the dispute with Booking.com is not limited to the issue of high commissions, but has wider implications:

“Digital platforms do indeed provide valuable services and make bookings easier. However, when commercial power is concentrated in the hands of a small number of players, there is a risk of abusive terms that restrict hotels’ autonomy. Our legal action concerns practices that for years restricted hoteliers’ ability to offer customers better prices directly through their own channels.

“It also concerns the consumer: a market without competitive offers does not function properly. Protecting competition is in the public interest. The HCH has been involved from the outset in the collective European legal initiative in Amsterdam, where more than 18,100 European hotels have now been brought together through successive group claims. Europe has introduced important legislation, but because technology moves faster than legislation, continued vigilance is required. We are not seeking a smaller digital economy, but greater transparency, commercial freedom and a level playing field.”

At national level, the HCH’s complaint against Booking.com B.V. was submitted in May 2022 and concerns the investigation of possible practices involving the abuse of a dominant market position.

The case is now at the examination stage before the plenary session of the Hellenic Competition Commission. The meeting, originally scheduled for 28 December 2026, has been postponed to 19 January 2027. The focus is on assessing the platform’s conduct and the commitments proposed as part of the proceedings, with developments in Greece adding to the wider European front.

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