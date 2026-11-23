The accurate matching of application details with fuel purchases is a key requirement for the payment of the 2026–2027 heating allowance. With more than 350,000 applications already submitted, applicants have until 4 December 2026 to complete the process through the myThermansi platform.

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The allowance applies exclusively to a primary residence and is granted for only one type of heating per beneficiary. Applicants should therefore take care when selecting their fuel before finalising their applications, as well as checking the bank account into which the money will be paid.

Advance payment and final settlement

The first payment is scheduled to be made by 23 December 2026. For those who received the allowance during the previous winter season, the advance payment amounts to 60% of the total amount they received last year.

For new beneficiaries, it is calculated at 50% of the administratively determined amount, with a minimum advance payment of €80 in all cases.

The next payment is scheduled for 28 May 2027, based on eligible consumption and after deducting the advance payment. The total allowance cannot exceed 50% of the value of purchases covered by invoices, nor can it be less than €100.

If the advance payment exceeds the amount calculated for the remaining balance, no additional payment will be made. For natural gas, district heating and electricity, a further payment is scheduled by 30 July 2027.

Eligible purchases

The subsidised heating options include heating oil, blue kerosene, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), firewood, wood pellets, district heating and electricity.

The main eligible purchasing period runs from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027. For heating oil, the starting date is 15 October, while purchases of firewood and wood pellets are eligible from as early as 1 June 2026.

Applications must be submitted through myAADE using personal TAXISnet credentials. Applicants must first register an active IBAN, under which they are listed as either the account holder or a joint account holder.

Any amendments to bank account details can be made through the “Registry & Contact Details” section of myAADE. The same personal credentials are also used to access the application for submitting purchase receipts.

Receipts, cross-checks and deadlines

The “My Receipts” application is used to register receipts for all subsidised fuels, with the exception of heating oil and electricity.

The general deadline for registering receipts is 29 April 2027, for documents issued by 15 April. For natural gas and district heating, the process continues until 15 July, provided the relevant documents have been issued by 30 June 2027.

Particular attention is required when purchasing heating oil. The supplier must be given the correct tax identification number (AFM) and electricity supply number, so that the details match those provided in the application.

If one spouse submits the application while the receipt is issued in the other spouse’s name, this creates a problem with the cross-checking process for heating oil. The same discrepancy between spouses does not prevent cross-checking for other types of fuel.

Requirements for apartment buildings

For shared heating systems running on heating oil, the correct creation and activation of the apartment building profile must take place before individual applications are submitted.

The building manager or representative registers the apartments and their participation shares in heating expenses, which must add up to 1,000. The profile must then be saved and finalised.

The purchase invoice must be issued under the apartment building’s tax identification number, if one exists. Otherwise, it must be issued under the tax identification number of the person who created and activated the profile. The communal electricity supply number registered on the application must also be included.

Ensuring that all these details match is essential for the purchase to be recognised and the cross-checking process to be completed, allowing each eligible apartment to receive the allowance to which it is entitled.

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