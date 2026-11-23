Morgan Stanley remains positive on the outlook for the Greek stock market in 2027, believing that rising corporate earnings, accelerating investment and credit growth could support further gains in share prices. The US investment bank maintains an Overweight rating on Greece, with banks as its preferred investment choice and Eurobank emerging as one of its top picks among European lenders.

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Morgan Stanley ranks Greece among the markets with the strongest prospects. At the same time, it warns that spring 2027 could be a period of increased volatility, as electoral uncertainty coincides with the expected reclassification of the Greek stock market as a developed market.

Why Morgan Stanley Remains Positive on Greek Stocks

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Greece, alongside Hungary and Egypt, believing that Greek businesses continue to benefit from a strong investment cycle.

Rising investment, economic resilience and the stronger performance of Greek banks compared with their European counterparts are bolstering the market outlook.

Analysts point out that third-quarter results confirmed the positive picture, particularly in the banking sector, where credit growth remains strong and profitability has further room for improvement.

Morgan Stanley also highlights PPC, maintaining an Overweight rating on the company and referring to management’s positive positioning on the next stages of its plans to develop data centres.

However, the investment outlook could temporarily change in spring 2027. The possibility of elections, combined with Greece’s expected inclusion in the MSCI developed markets index in May, could prompt emerging-market investors to take profits.

At the same time, developed-market investors may wait for uncertainty to subside before increasing their exposure. Morgan Stanley nevertheless expects the market’s underlying growth drivers to return to the forefront once the transition has been completed.

Eurobank Is the Top Pick – Morgan Stanley’s View on Fibank

In the banking sector, Morgan Stanley ranks Eurobank among its leading European picks, replacing Alpha Bank, which nevertheless retains an Overweight rating.

Its price target for Eurobank stands at €5.60, excluding the acquisition of Fibank in Bulgaria. If the transaction is completed, the valuation could rise to €5.85.

According to Morgan Stanley’s estimates, the Fibank acquisition could increase Eurobank’s earnings per share by 9% and generate a 24% return on investment by 2029, excluding revenue synergies.

The investment bank forecasts average annual earnings-per-share growth of 18% over the 2026-2028 period, alongside annual growth of 14% in tangible book value per share.

Its estimates for net profits over 2027-2028 are approximately 5% above the market consensus, with net interest income, fees and commissions, and Eurolife’s contribution serving as the main drivers.

Alpha Bank and Piraeus Remain Attractive – Neutral Stance on National Bank

For Alpha Bank, Morgan Stanley considers its 2028 profitability targets achievable, forecasting average annual earnings-per-share growth of approximately 20% over the 2026-2028 period.

The shares are trading at 7.5 times 2028 earnings, adjusted for excess capital, representing a double-digit percentage discount to the European banking sector. The investment bank also sees scope for higher shareholder distributions.

As for Piraeus Bank, Morgan Stanley believes its strong deposit base and high liquidity can support further credit expansion. It forecasts a return on tangible equity of 18.5% in 2028, with the shares valued at 7.5 times estimated earnings.

By contrast, it maintains a Neutral rating on National Bank of Greece. Although it acknowledges the bank’s strong capital position and conservative balance-sheet management, it believes that its valuation, at approximately 8.5 times 2028 earnings, already reflects a significant part of its positive attributes.

For CrediaBank, Morgan Stanley takes a more cautious view, believing that its potential return-to-risk profile is not as attractive as that of Greece’s larger banks, which trade at lower valuations.

Credit Growth and Profitability in 2027

Greece remains one of Morgan Stanley’s preferred banking markets in the eurozone.

The investment bank expects demand for business loans to remain strong over the next two years, without the need for aggressive competition to attract deposits, given the high liquidity of Greek banks.

Against this backdrop, it has revised upwards its forecasts for Greek banks’ net profits by approximately 1%-2% for 2027, 3%-4% for 2028 and 1%-3% for 2029, mainly on the back of higher interest rates and reduced pressure on lending margins.

At European level, Morgan Stanley forecasts net interest income growth of 7.5% in 2027 and approximately 5% in 2028, despite higher funding costs.

Its forecast of average annual earnings-per-share growth of 12% for European banks over the 2026-2029 period underpins its positive stance on the sector.

As far as the Greek market is concerned, Morgan Stanley believes that banks offer the strongest prospects, while the trajectory of investment and the management of political uncertainty will determine the performance of the stock market in 2027.

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