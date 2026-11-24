The second Multiannual Fiscal Planning Framework (MFPF) for 2027-2030, which will be presented to the Cabinet tomorrow, Wednesday, alongside the 2027 budget, sets out the roadmap for the targets and changes outlined by the Prime Minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) through to 2030.

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Covering the period after the next general election, it sets out the government’s decisions and objectives for the next term in office.

By the end of the period, it envisages a substantial package of measures, with an annual cost that will have reached €9bn by 2030 – four times the €2.2bn that the country’s fiscal capacity allows for in 2027.

The road to €9bn

The annual benefit and projected scale of the measures announced by the Prime Minister at the 90th Thessaloniki International Fair, which extend through to the end of the next four-year term in 2030, start at €1.5bn in 2026, rise to €5bn in 2027 and gradually reach €9bn by 2030.

This plan will be set out in the Multiannual Fiscal Planning Framework, which incorporates forecasts and underpins targets including the following: the minimum wage reaching at least €1,000 in January 2028 – a 54% increase from the €650 level in force since 2019 – and the average full-time salary exceeding €1,700 by 2028 and €1,800 by 2030, up from €1,516 in 2025.

In terms of take-home pay, a 0.5-percentage-point reduction in social security contributions from April 2027 will put an additional €163m into workers’ pockets in 2027, rising to €218m annually from 2028 onwards.

For pensioners, the permanent €400 annual payment every November will provide an additional €516m in benefits each year compared with 2025, while the €500 Christmas bonus from 2027 will give public-sector employees a further €433m annually.

Tax cuts, housing and energy

On the tax front, the zero tax rate on income up to €20,000 for full-time farmers and families with three children will take effect in 2027, at a cost of €87m that year and €56m annually from 2028 onwards.

The gradual reduction in advance corporate tax payments from 80% to 50% will begin in 2028 and be completed by 2034, with the cost rising from €382m in 2028 to €1.371bn in 2030.

In the housing sector, the “My Home III” scheme, involving loans worth more than €1.5bn through the Hellenic Development Bank, as well as the abolition of the Unified Property Ownership Tax (ENFIA) in small settlements, are among the key measures.

In the energy sector, a €200m subsidy for batteries in 2027-2028 and a 50% reduction in the first tier of the Public Utility Services (YKO) charge from 2027 are intended to keep energy costs down by up to 30% for households and businesses. The measures are expected to take effect initially in 2028, with their impact becoming permanent and increasing steadily in the years that follow.

Investment and performance after the Recovery Fund

Public investment is projected to rise from €5.642bn in 2019 to €14.2bn in 2030, comprising €4.2bn in national funding and €10bn in co-funded investment. The aim is to prevent an investment gap emerging after the Recovery and Resilience Facility comes to an end in 2026.

Strong growth rates are a prerequisite for reducing public debt from 135.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2026 and 128.5% in 2027 to below 120% by 2029.

To achieve this, the government’s economic team is basing its forecasts on growth of 2% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027, remaining consistently above 2% through to 2030; inflation of 4% in 2026, falling to 2.8% in 2027 and as low as 2% by 2029; and unemployment declining to consistently below 8% from 2027 onwards.

All this is to be achieved without jeopardising the primary budget surplus, which is forecast at 3.6% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, and is expected to remain consistently above 2% through to 2030.

- €9bn benefits package by 2030: Pay rises, tax cuts and pensioner support in multi-year fiscal plan appeared first on - English.