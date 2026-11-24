The European Commission ranks Greece among the group of European economies fully complying with the European Union’s fiscal framework, approving the country’s draft state budget for 2027. Behind Brussels’ positive assessment, however, there are discrepancies between the forecasts of Greece’s economic team and those of the European Commission, mainly regarding investment, growth rates and the trajectory of inflation.

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As part of the 2027 European Semester autumn package, the European Commission presented its assessments of the fiscal situation in member states, while also setting out priorities for economic policy, employment and strengthening competitiveness.

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, mounting pressure on public finances and moderate but resilient growth, the Commission is calling for coordinated action by member states.

The main priorities are ensuring fiscal sustainability, strengthening competitiveness, investing in human capital and creating quality jobs.

Reservations over investment, growth and inflation

According to the draft state budget, Greece’s real GDP is projected to grow by 2.3% in 2027, compared with 2% in 2026, while inflation, based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, is estimated to fall to 2.4% in 2027, from 3.6% in 2026.

By contrast, according to the European Commission’s autumn 2026 economic forecasts, the Greek economy is expected to slow to 1.5% growth in 2027, from 1.8% in 2026, while inflation is projected to reach 3.2%, compared with 4.1% in 2026.

The main differences between the two sets of forecasts reflect different assumptions about the trajectory of investment and the impact of the energy crisis on inflation. The Commission forecasts significantly lower investment in 2027, estimating that the gradual completion of the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan will slow investment activity.

It is worth recalling that the forecast by Greece’s economic team points to an increase in investment of 7.9%, in contrast to the Commission’s estimate, which puts the corresponding increase at 2.6%.

As regards inflation, the Commission’s forecasts are based on the assumption of a larger increase and slower easing in energy prices, as well as greater persistence of inflationary pressures in the services sector, compared with the assumptions underpinning the Greek budget.

The Commission also projects that public debt will fall to 130.7%, compared with the Greek estimate of 128.8%, and forecasts a surplus of 0.7% of GDP for 2027.

Overall, the Commission considers that the macroeconomic scenario underpinning the fiscal forecasts in Greece’s budget is aligned with its own estimates for 2026, but is more favourable for 2027.

Countries passing the fiscal review and those at risk

The European Commission assessed the draft budgets of 17 eurozone member states for 2027, placing them in the following categories:

– Compliance: Greece, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Slovakia. These countries are invited to implement their fiscal policies as planned.

– Risk of non-compliance: Germany and Finland, which are called upon to take the necessary corrective measures.

– Risk of material non-compliance: Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Bulgaria is a special case, with a new fiscal adjustment path expected to be set from 2027. The Commission acknowledges that the measures included in the country’s budget could help correct its excessive deficit.

As for member states that did not submit a draft budget and are not subject to an excessive deficit procedure, Denmark, Latvia and Sweden receive a positive assessment.

The Czech Republic, by contrast, faces a risk of non-compliance, while Spain faces a risk of material non-compliance.

Public debt and borrowing costs are rising

According to the Commission’s autumn economic forecasts, the overall general government fiscal deficit is expected to widen considerably in 2026 and broadly stabilize in 2027.

At the same time, the public debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to continue rising in both the European Union and the eurozone, mainly due to primary deficits.

Against a backdrop of higher government borrowing costs, expenditure on servicing public debt is also gradually increasing as a share of GDP.

Fiscal policy in the eurozone is estimated to be broadly neutral in 2026 and mildly restrictive in 2027.

Although the Commission considers this direction appropriate from a macroeconomic perspective, it is calling for prudent fiscal policies, particularly from countries facing increased risks to the sustainability of their public debt.

Brussels takes a tougher stance towards Bulgaria and Hungary

Of the ten member states currently subject to an excessive deficit procedure, no further escalation of the procedure is envisaged at this stage for eight.

These are Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The procedures nevertheless remain open, and these countries continue to be bound by the relevant Council recommendations. Their fiscal positions will be reassessed in spring 2027, when final figures for 2026 become available.

The assessments for Italy are particularly positive. The country is projected to correct its excessive deficit during 2026 and keep it below the 3% of GDP threshold in both 2027 and 2028.

If the forecasts are confirmed, the Commission could recommend that Italy be removed from the excessive deficit procedure in spring 2027.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Commission is proposing to escalate the excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria and Hungary, concluding that the two countries have not taken effective corrective measures.

As for Germany and Lithuania, despite examining their compliance with the fiscal criterion set out in the Treaty, the Commission considers that there is currently no justification for launching an excessive deficit procedure.

Five countries under scrutiny for macroeconomic imbalances

As part of its Alert Mechanism Report, the European Commission is proposing in-depth reviews of five member states: Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

The first four countries had already been identified in the previous assessment cycle as economies experiencing macroeconomic imbalances, with Romania facing excessive imbalances.

Bulgaria is being added to the group because of concerns over its widening current account deficit, the rapid deterioration of cost competitiveness and the sharp rise in housing prices, combined with significant household borrowing.

Greece is not among the five countries for which an in-depth review is proposed during the first half of 2027.

Competitiveness, artificial intelligence and investment

The European Macroeconomic Report finds that, despite the resilience demonstrated by the European economy in the face of recent crises, it continues to face significant difficulties in adapting to long-term technological, geopolitical and energy-related changes.

Particular emphasis is placed on the European Union’s growing financial exposure to the United States, highlighting the need for deeper integration of European capital markets.

At the same time, the Commission finds that Europe is narrowing the gap with the United States in the adoption of artificial intelligence, although progress remains uneven and is creating new challenges for economic security and the labour market.

The main economic policy priorities for 2027 include deepening the Single Market, advancing the Savings and Investments Union and making more effective use of public spending.

The aim is to create greater fiscal space for investment in defence, energy and innovation.

Concerns over the slowdown in employment

On the labour market front, the Commission finds that employment remains resilient, although the pace of new job creation has slowed, particularly in manufacturing, due to energy disruptions and economic uncertainty.

Limited productivity growth and shortages of workers and specialized skills in strategic sectors continue to pose obstacles to European competitiveness.

To address these challenges, the Commission is calling for greater investment in education, vocational training, digital skills and AI literacy.

A priority is to address staffing shortages in strategic sectors such as clean energy, defence and space, while also facilitating the transition of workers from declining industries into occupations with high demand.

The Commission also announced the launch of the European Skills Observatory, which will collect data on labour market needs, staffing shortages, employment conditions and the effectiveness of education and training systems.

The next comprehensive fiscal assessment of member states will take place in spring 2027.

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