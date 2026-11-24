New prospects for cooperation between Greece and Egypt in shipping, industry and port services were at the centre of discussions held during the 1st Egyptian-Greek Economic Diplomacy Forum, hosted in Athens on 19 and 20 November 2026.

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On the sidelines of the Forum, Byron Vassiliadis, chairman of Vasileiadis Group of Companies (V Group), met with the head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) as part of bilateral discussions exploring potential areas of cooperation.

According to information released by Antipollution Egypt, the meeting focused on opportunities emerging in three key sectors: industrial development, the supply chain and shipping-related activities.

The meeting is of particular interest given the Greek business group’s presence in the Egyptian market through Antipollution Egypt, which operates within the Suez Canal’s maritime ecosystem, providing specialised environmental services to the shipping sector.

The company emphasises the importance of strengthening institutional ties and international cooperation for the region’s long-term development, with particular focus on the environmentally responsible operation of ships and the protection of the marine environment.

At the same time, the meeting forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties between Greece and Egypt, with shipping representing one of the key areas of shared interest.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone brings together significant transport, logistics and industrial activities, creating scope for further business synergies.

No new agreement or investment commitment was announced following the meeting. Nevertheless, the discussions highlight the interest in expanding cooperation along one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

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