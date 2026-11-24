“The company remains the company. We still have our roadmap.” With these words, Rev Lebaredian, NVIDIA’s vice president responsible for physical AI simulation, describes the next chapter for the technology giant following the departure of its co-founder, Jensen Huang — before NVIDIA announced on Monday, November 23, that Jensen Huang was returning to the position of CEO.

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In an interview with newmoney.gr, on the sidelines of DigiTec 2026 in Yerevan, Lebaredian, who is marking 25 years at NVIDIA and shares a personal friendship with Jensen Huang, stressed the continuity of the company’s expertise, leadership team and plans. He did not, however, wish to share his personal feelings about the developments or comment on Huang’s return.

On November 12, NVIDIA announced Huang’s resignation from his positions as chairman, CEO and member of the board of directors, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress temporarily taking over as CEO.

For Lebaredian, the message to partners and customers was that the machinery built by NVIDIA’s co-founder continues to operate.

He also placed particular emphasis on the long tenure of executives at the company and their accumulated experience: “Because of our culture, because of our particular characteristics, we have people who have been there for a very long time, like me. And so there is continuity in all of this,” he told me.

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Where Greece can find its place

Beyond developments within the company, the discussion turned to the opportunities AI creates for smaller economies such as Greece. Armenia’s example is impressive: a country of approximately three million people has attracted international technology companies and is developing infrastructure that is putting it on the global artificial intelligence map.

Lebaredian, who is of Armenian descent, has played a decisive role in this effort. NVIDIA has had an office in Yerevan since 2022, where more than 100 people work, according to him, in teams active in AI, simulation and robotics.

At the same time, Firebird operates an “AI Factory” in the country: a specialized data center providing the computing power needed to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. It already has approximately 6,200 NVIDIA processors and serves domestic and international customers, including NVIDIA itself. Its expansion plan envisages approximately 70,000 processors by 2027 — a particularly ambitious scale for a country of this size.

Taking Armenia’s example as a starting point, I asked him whether Greece could follow a similar path and secure a place on the new “AI Silk Road.” “Of course,” he replied, advising our country to invest in its own comparative advantages.

His advice was not for Greece to try to develop everything at the same time. Instead, it should identify where it already has a comparative advantage.

“What I would say to any country is to look at the five layers and ask itself: which of these do we have an advantage in?”

These layers are energy, microprocessors, infrastructure, AI models and applications. If the advantage lies in energy production, he suggests capitalizing on it there. If it lies in building complex infrastructure or in university research, resources should be directed accordingly.

“Choose the areas where you already have a natural advantage and allocate a lot of resources to them. Then collaborate with your neighbors. Work with partners on the parts you don’t have.”

According to Lebaredian, the field in which everyone can participate is applications. There, a competitive advantage can come from having deep knowledge of a particular sector and its problems.

“Identify the sectors in which you have greater expertise and apply AI there,” he said.

“They will have to import AI”

Lebaredian was more forceful when the discussion turned to opposition to data centers in the United States and Europe.

In his assessment, some of this opposition is linked to broader concerns about artificial intelligence and to leadership’s inability to adequately explain its benefits. He argued that issues such as cooling and noise can be addressed through technological choices and the location of each facility.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the development of AI requires more energy, expressing support for the expansion of both sustainable energy sources and nuclear power generation.

His warning to economies that are lagging behind in developing infrastructure was direct:

“If the US and Europe do not develop their own supply, they will simply have to import AI from the places that are developing it.”

- Rev Lebaredian (NVIDIA Vice President) to newmoney: His advice for Greece and his thoughts on Huang (video) appeared first on - English.