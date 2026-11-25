The 3% cap on commercial rent increases expires on 31 December, and the disagreement over what should happen in 2027 has reached the Ministry of Development. Retailers and manufacturers want the cap to stay in place for another year. Property owners are asking to be allowed, if the cap is extended, to apply increases they have already agreed with their tenants as a fixed amount or percentage. One option between the two positions is a partial lifting of the cap, under which it would be extended but would cover fewer leases.

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The difference shows up in the bill. For a shop paying €1,000 a month in 2026 with an agreed 5% increase from January, extending the current rules would limit the monthly rent to €1,030, provided the lease is covered by the measure. If that clause were exempted, the increase set out in the lease would take the rent to €1,050. The difference is €240 over a year. For businesses with higher rents or more shops, the amount rises accordingly.

What retailers and manufacturers are asking for

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling for an extension until 31 December 2027, using the 2026 rent as the basis for calculating any increase. Its President, Giannis Bratakos, wrote to Ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Takis Theodorikakos, asking them to put the measure in place before the cap expires so businesses know what they will pay from the start of the new year.

The Chamber argues that rent is a fixed cost that a small or medium-sized business can do little to reduce. A sharp increase ties up cash every month, leaves less room for investment and can feed through into the prices of goods and services. The Chamber says extending the 3% cap would allow businesses to budget for the cost of their premises for the whole of 2027.

What property owners want exempted

The Hellenic Property Federation (POMIDA) is focusing on terms already signed into leases. A clause linking an increase to the Consumer Price Index works differently from a term that stipulates from the outset that rent will rise, for example, by €50 or 5% on a particular date, regardless of inflation. The cap currently applies to both types of increase in leases covered by the measure.

In its letter to the Ministry of Development, POMIDA proposes keeping the 3% cap only for leases with an explicit indexation clause. In all other cases, the provision it proposes would allow the terms agreed by the two parties to apply from 1 January 2027. The federation argues that a measure introduced during the inflation crisis to limit rent increases has, after successive extensions, come to restrict increases that landlords and tenants had agreed in advance.

What applies until the end of the year

Until 31 December 2026, the maximum increase for commercial leases covered by the provision is 3% of the 2025 rent. That is the upper limit. If the applicable lease term provides for a 2% increase, for example, the increase remains at 2%. The legislation already provides for exemptions based on who the landlord is, including real estate investment companies and operators of large shopping centres that meet the statutory requirements.

New legislation is needed for a cap on increases to apply from New Year’s Day. An extension with a narrower scope would keep the protection for some tenants and allow contractual terms to apply in other cases. If an extension is agreed, the question is which leases it will cover. That will determine whether an agreed increase above 3% is capped again in 2027 or applied in full to the January rent.

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