Greece risks becoming a country where farmers leave crops to rot because picking them would cost more than they could earn from selling them. A shortage of workers is now compounded by a financial calculation that increasingly fails to add up. Producer prices are falling while daily wages have roughly doubled in a few years, putting farmers’ incomes under severe pressure.

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The olive harvest illustrates the problem. With olive oil selling at €3.20 a kilo, a daily wage of €80 absorbs the value of 25 kilos of oil. A four-person crew costs €320 a day, equivalent to 100 kilos of olive oil before any other expenses are taken into account. Even at those rates, growers struggle to find workers.

Estimates of the shortfall range from 70,000 to more than 200,000 workers. Experienced workers from the Balkans are heading to markets that pay better, while recruitment agreements between governments have yielded little. Greek agriculture thus faces a double threat: too few people to bring in the crops, and harvest costs that can make picking them uneconomical even when workers are available.

Other crops face the same problem. Even when yields are good, growers have to consider who will pick the fruit and how much it will cost. From peaches and cherries to kiwifruit and citrus, growers looking for workers at peak harvest times often struggle to find them in time. The number of Albanians, who for decades formed the backbone of the farm workforce, is declining. An agreement with Egypt for up to 5,000 seasonal workers has fallen short, with only 150 arriving by June.

How many farm workers are needed?

The answer is complicated because experience matters as much as headcount. Long-serving farm workers, who come mainly from the Balkans, work differently from more recent arrivals from countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, growers say. Albanian workers, for example, speak Greek and can communicate more easily with growers. They now ask for higher wages, which those looking for farm workers are willing to pay.

Daily rates can reach €90, with meals, accommodation and transport by car to and from the fields also provided. Growers say Albanian workers are accustomed to getting the job finished and are prepared to work through the night if necessary. They say workers from other countries tend to take a break every four hours, tire more easily and do not work at night.

Experienced workers are becoming harder to find. Some are working in their home countries or elsewhere for higher wages, while others have become contractors themselves. That helps explain why estimates of the shortfall vary so widely. A study by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives (ETHEAS), looking at the annual needs of agricultural production, puts the shortage at 70,000 to 80,000 farm workers. Agronomist and business consultant Ioannis Peroulakis says that figure covers less than a quarter of actual needs. That would put demand at more than 200,000 workers, over twice the ETHEAS estimate.

The estimates span an even wider range. The Ministry of Rural Development put annual demand at 180,000 workers, while growers have at various times estimated the shortfall at at least 40,000 to 50,000.

Greece has sought to fill the gap through agreements with non-EU countries. A joint ministerial decision covering 2023 and 2024 set an annual ceiling of roughly 56,700 jobs in the primary sector for non-EU nationals.

For 2025, the government approved the recruitment of more than 80,000 non-EU nationals, including roughly 50,000 for agriculture. Actual arrivals depend on the applications being processed, and about 20,000 applications from Asian countries remain pending.

There is no official count of farm workers, either for today or for a decade ago.

The available figures are estimates, often supplied by growers themselves, and are difficult to compare.

The closest available measure is employment across the primary sector, including farmers themselves. About 454,500 people worked in the sector in 2016 and about 469,600 in 2024. Employment fell to 377,500 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and to 338,500 in the first quarter of 2026. The sharp fall in 2025 was partly linked to the outbreak of sheep and goat pox.

For growers, the figure that matters is how many workers actually make it to the fields once the jobs have been approved.

What is being left in the fields

Crops have to be picked within a limited window, whether or not the paperwork is complete. The olive oil industry’s interprofessional organisation estimates that about 10% of olives have been left on the trees because of labour shortages and picking costs.

Since June, growers from the Peloponnese and Thessaly to Macedonia and Central Greece have struggled to find staff for picking, pruning and crop maintenance. The same problem has been reported in Boeotia since the summer. Olive growers in Messinia are struggling to find pickers for this year’s harvest despite having applied to recruit workers from Egypt. In Crete, workers who switch from tourism to farming cover only part of demand. Conditions vary by region and time of year. A grower in Corinthia says there are fewer than half as many workers as needed, while in Central Greece demand is generally being met. In Thessaly, growers are turning to crops that can be harvested mechanically, such as almonds and pistachios.

Daily wages have doubled

The rise in daily wages over four years shows how much growing costs have increased. Figures submitted to Parliament in December 2022 showed that olive pickers had earned €30 to €40 a day in 2021. By 2022, the daily wage for workers using mechanical olive harvesters had nearly doubled.

Olive pickers now earn a reported €70 to €80 a day, with growers in many cases also paying for accommodation and meals.

Rates vary by region and by job, but have roughly doubled overall since 2020. In Manolada in 2012–13, workers were promised €22 for seven hours. In Imathia in 2020, growers offered €25 net plus a social insurance voucher, while workers asked for €30. In 2022, the average was €30 to €35, reaching €40 to €45 in some cases.

This year, reported rates are €35 plus a social insurance voucher in Kavala, €40 to €50 in Thebes and €45 for six and a half hours plus a voucher in Tyrnavos. In Corinthia, daily wages reach €50 to €60. Olive growers put rates at €60 to €90. In Crete, the daily rate has risen from €40 to €45 in previous years to €60, or €85 if the worker brings their own equipment.

Piece rates had already risen sharply by 2022. In Halkidiki, workers were paid €3 to €4.50 per crate, up from a maximum of €2.50 in the immediately preceding years. An experienced worker filling 40 crates could earn €120 a day at the lower end of that range. ‘Those who managed to find skilled workers paid a fortune for them,’ Mr Anoixas said.

This time, costs are rising as the price of olive oil falls. A four-person crew on €80 each costs €320 a day. With olive oil at €3.20 a kilo, that is equivalent to 100 kilos before accommodation, meals, milling and fuel are taken into account. At €8 a kilo, the same sum would have been equivalent to 40 kilos.

Even higher daily rates are proving insufficient to retain workers. Bulgarians, Romanians and Albanians travel to Germany on charter flights for wages of up to €100 a day. Competition for these workers now spans Europe.

Fewer Albanian workers are coming to Greece

For three decades, rural Greece relied heavily on Albanian workers. Seasonal migration from the neighbouring country was integral to farm work, from the asparagus and peach harvests in Pella to olive picking in Halkidiki.

Figures submitted to Parliament in 2021 showed that Pella alone needed more than 10,000 workers recruited from abroad each year, mainly from Albania.

Albania has traditionally supplied tens of thousands of seasonal workers a year, though many now go elsewhere.

Their importance became clear in 2020. When the pandemic closed the borders, Christos Giannakakis of ETHEAS, then head of the stone fruit industry’s interprofessional organisation, called it the sector’s most pressing problem.

Dimitris Manokou, president of the Imathia Farm Workers’ Union, has spoken of Albanians who have lived in Greece for 30 years and bought orchards of two to four hectares. Some who once earned a daily wage now pay wages themselves. Many Albanians now prefer to work in other countries, while many others stay in Albania. Workers from other countries have partly filled the gap. In Manolada, Bangladeshis have taken over work once done by people from the Balkans, while in Thebes most farm workers are Pakistani or Indian.

In Phthiotis, there are contracts with Filipino workers, and recruitment from Thailand and Vietnam is being considered. The agreement with Egypt provided for up to 5,000 seasonal workers in its first year. Greece expected 100 workers each from India and Vietnam for the 2023 grape harvest as an initial step, and a final tally has yet to be made. ETHEAS launched an initiative to recruit 300 Thai workers for Elis.

Egypt offers the clearest example. In August 2023, Giannakakis said the agreement was effectively ‘a dead letter’. On 29 January 2026, following a low response, the Ministry of Migration opened a new online platform for applications under the agreement.

Applications can now be made entirely online using Taxisnet credentials. After the first period of employment, an application can be made for a permit of up to five years. The worker leaves after nine months and can return three months later without restarting the process. This year’s harvest will show how much fruit is left on the trees. The next test for overseas recruitment will come with the spring and summer crops, when farms in northern Greece will again need thousands of workers.

€30–€40 was the daily rate for olive pickers in 2021. Today it has reached €80.

€30–€35 was the average daily rate in 2022, rising to €40–€45 in some cases.

€35 plus a social insurance voucher is the reported rate in Kavala today, compared with €40–€50 in Thebes and €45 for six hours plus a voucher in Tyrnavos.

€50–€60 is the daily rate in Corinthia. Growers say olive pickers earn €60–€90.

€60 is the daily rate in Crete, up from €40–€45 in previous years. It reaches €85 if the worker brings their own equipment.

€320 is the daily cost of a four-person crew. At €3.20 a kilo, that is equivalent to 100 kilos of olive oil.

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