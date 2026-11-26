With tax reliefs and tax cuts introduced in recent years now approaching 100, Greece has emerged by far as the champion of tax exemptions compared with other European countries examined by the European Commission in its new Mind the Gap report, which highlights the gap in tax collection.

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The European Commission is increasingly concerned about the large number of tax exceptions and exemptions and is calling on countries to reassess them – in other words, reduce them. With more than 1,200 special tax exemptions in the Greek tax system, Greece stands out for the sheer volume of exemptions, deductions and special regimes. The result is that approximately €22.8 billion a year, or more than a third of taxes legally due, is not collected because the state chooses to leave it in the hands of taxpayers – households and businesses.

According to the Mind the Gap report, Greece leads the way with 1,236 such legal exemptions or tax reductions, officially known as “tax expenditures”. In practice, the report shows that Greece has almost twice or three times as many tax exemptions as those recorded elsewhere: just over 700 in Portugal, more than 600 in Italy, and more than 400 in France and Poland.

Particularly in the case of VAT, the statutory “policy gap” examined by the European Commission shows that, although Greece has the highest standard VAT rate at 24%, the “effective” VAT rate is significantly lower in practice because of the numerous exemptions and reductions. According to the report, while VAT receipts reached €19.756 billion in 2023, statutory VAT exemptions amounted to almost €17 billion (€9.5 billion from reduced rates and €7.5 billion from exemptions). In other words, if these exemptions did not exist and standard VAT rates applied across the board, the state would collect €37 billion – unless some of that revenue were lost through an increase in tax evasion.

These figures, however, are already outdated. In 2026, instead of reducing tax exemptions, the government is continuing to increase them, and they are now approaching 1,400 (!) according to the Tax Expenditure Report accompanying the new 2027 state budget submitted to Parliament by the government.

How the state loses €23 billion

The special chapter of the European Commission’s report on Greece provides the most detailed picture.

Which tax exemptions and reductions does the Commission take into account? It focuses mainly on the following:

1. Reduced VAT rates on the islands, namely the 30% reduction in VAT rates on Lesbos, Chios and Samos. The report also mentions as a recent development their extension, from 1 January 2026, to many small islands in the North Aegean Region, Samothrace and the Dodecanese, with populations of fewer than 20,000, to support local communities facing increased living costs due to inflation.

2. Reduced VAT rates on services and goods. These include, among other things, the 13% rate on restaurants and catering services, non-alcoholic beverages, taxi journeys, gym memberships and dance schools; the super-reduced 6% rate applicable, for example, to electricity, masks, soaps, antiseptics, dialysis filters, defibrillators and cinema tickets; as well as the zero rate on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Surprisingly, although the report notes that across-the-board VAT reductions are often not the most effective means of redistribution (because they do not exclusively target the financially disadvantaged and because tax cuts are not always fully passed on to consumer prices), targeted reductions appear considerably more effective: in Greece, they reduce the Gini inequality index by 1.19 points, compared with a reduction of just 0.50 across the rest of Europe.

3. Personal income tax reductions. The report identifies as the largest individual tax expenditure under personal income tax the tax reduction it calls the “family tax credit”, with an estimated annual cost of approximately €3.9 billion. This “tax reduction” is the measure that replaced the tax-free threshold more than a decade ago, when the latter was abolished. The report also mentions exemptions from income tax in special circumstances, such as tax exemptions on extraordinary payments, compensation and financial assistance to deal with disasters, including for business owners and farmers, with an estimated cost of €658 million.

4. Tax relief introduced in 2026 for young people and families

Under the income tax section, the Commission also includes the 2026 income tax reform, highlighting:

Reductions in tax rates across most income brackets above €10,000.

More favourable tax treatment for families with dependent children.

Zero tax on incomes of up to €20,000 for young people aged up to 25, and reduced rates for those aged 26–30.

5. Incentives for investment, research and the green transition. The report also records tax expenditures aimed at promoting growth, such as accelerated depreciation and tax exemptions for strategic green and digital investments, incentives for charging infrastructure, recycling, energy efficiency or water conservation, enhanced deductions for research and development expenditure, exemptions on patent income for up to three years, and so on.

Based on 2024 data, the report estimates lost public revenue due to policy measures (tax exemptions) at €22.88 billion, from 1,236 tax expenditure measures. The amount corresponds to approximately 35% of tax revenue or 9.6% of the country’s GDP!

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