What would happen to the US economy if artificial intelligence, instead of driving growth, became the cause of a new financial crisis? And how much greater could the consequences be compared with the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s?

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The sharp turbulence on Wall Street and the crisis at Nvidia have brought a question back to the forefront, one that is now troubling Silicon Valley, bankers and the White House: to what extent has the world’s largest economy become overly dependent on a technology whose long-term profitability remains uncertain?

According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, investments in artificial intelligence account for 25% of US economic growth over the past year, according to a Barclays estimate. The problem is not necessarily that artificial intelligence will fail to live up to expectations about its capabilities. Rather, even a technology that will radically change the daily lives of millions of people could prove far less profitable than investors are currently pricing in.

This, after all, was one of the major lessons of the dot-com bubble: the internet changed the world, but it did not prevent the financial ruin of thousands of investors.

Why a new stock market crash could be more painful

When the dot-com bubble burst, the S&P 500 lost approximately half its value, while losses in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index approached 80%. Despite the scale of the stock market collapse, the recession that followed was relatively short-lived.

Today, however, there is an important difference. Stocks account for approximately 35% of the net wealth of American households, compared with 26% at the height of the internet bubble. Greater household exposure to stock market fluctuations means that a prolonged decline on Wall Street could have a direct impact on consumer spending.

When investors see their wealth increasing, they feel more financially secure and tend to spend more. When the opposite happens, they cut back on purchases, postpone major expenses and increase their savings. The consequences can be felt even by businesses with no connection whatsoever to artificial intelligence: from retail and the automotive industry to restaurants, tourism and the property market.

Data centres and the huge bet by tech giants

The economic significance of artificial intelligence is not limited to stock market valuations. The construction of massive data centres has created an entire cycle of economic activity, from electricity generation and the construction of industrial facilities to equipment procurement and the employment of thousands of workers.

As tech giants compete to secure greater computing power, orders for energy infrastructure, cooling systems, electrical equipment and advanced semiconductors continue to increase.

The scale of the investment is illustrated by estimates published by the Wall Street Journal, according to which capital expenditure by five major groups – Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle – is expected to reach $4.2 trillion by the end of 2029.

If, however, companies find that revenues from artificial intelligence applications do not justify the scale of their investments, they could cancel or postpone projects worth billions of dollars. Such a scenario would trigger a chain reaction, hitting suppliers, construction companies, energy groups and workers.

Similarities with the 2008 financial crisis

The greatest concern among some economists, however, centres on how these investments are being financed.

The 2008 crisis involving Lehman Brothers demonstrated that the collapse of a particular market can turn into a widespread economic disaster when losses spread through the financial system. Similar concerns are being voiced today over the growing borrowing linked to artificial intelligence.

Financing through private investment funds, interconnected investments between technology companies and complex corporate guarantees make it difficult to assess the true extent of the risk.

Jeremy Stein, an economist at Harvard University and former member of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve, points out that not all the financial connections that have developed around the sector are fully understood.

The crucial question is who will ultimately bear the losses if companies that have borrowed billions of dollars to develop AI infrastructure are unable to meet their obligations.

If losses are confined to investors, the economy could absorb the blow more easily. If, however, they lead financial institutions to become broadly unwilling to issue new loans, the problem would take on much greater proportions.

From $50 billion to $2 trillion: the nightmare scenario

The estimates of Stein van Nieuwerburgh, a professor at Columbia Business School, are particularly revealing.

According to his calculations, a collapse in the artificial intelligence market today could cause losses of approximately $50 billion from loans linked to data centres.

Although significant, this amount is considered manageable for the US financial system. If, however, borrowing continues to increase at the expected rate and the collapse occurs in approximately two years, the corresponding losses could soar to $2 trillion.

That figure, moreover, does not include potential direct losses from a fall in stock markets.

The difference between the two scenarios highlights the importance of timing: the longer the investment boom continues and the greater the proportion financed through borrowed money, the higher the potential cost of a future correction.

Why not everyone agrees with the disaster scenario

Not all economists share the more pessimistic estimates, however.

Harvard professor Jason Furman estimates that even a 30% decline in stock markets, combined with a complete halt to data centre construction, would not necessarily be enough to push the US economy into recession.

One reason is that a significant proportion of the equipment used in these facilities is imported from abroad. As a result, the actual benefit to US GDP is smaller than the enormous sums invested might suggest.

On the other hand, this means that a sharp contraction in demand for AI equipment could have particularly serious consequences for Asian economies dependent on semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, such as Taiwan and South Korea.

Another significant difference compared with previous financial crises is the US fiscal position. US government debt held by investors has exceeded 100% of GDP, compared with approximately 35% before the 2008 financial crisis.

Higher debt limits the federal government’s ability to respond to a potential recession through large economic stimulus packages. At the same time, investor concerns about the sustainability of public finances could keep borrowing costs high even during a recession.

In such a scenario, even interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) would not necessarily translate into a corresponding reduction in borrowing costs for businesses and households.

In any case, artificial intelligence could prove to be one of the most important technological developments of the 21st century while simultaneously failing to meet the economic expectations that have been built around it.

The big bet for the United States is no longer simply whether artificial intelligence will change the world, but whether it will generate enough revenue to justify the trillions of dollars being invested in its development.

Because this time, if investors’ expectations are disappointed, the price may not be paid by Silicon Valley alone, but by a much larger part of the global economy.

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