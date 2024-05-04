Easter: Butchers on standby for orders for the festive table – Lamb price shortly before Easter

Today Varvakeios Market and local butcher shops are busy with consumers purchasing traditional lamb for Easter. However, the cost of Easter meals has risen by 16.3% to 19.3% compared to last year, according to the Institute of Commerce and Services. Despite decreased movement, butchers are working hard to fulfill orders, facing significant pressure with just one day left before Easter. Some butchers have noticed lower market activity compared to last year due to fewer lambs available. Some butchers have maintained last year’s prices to retain their customer base despite rising costs. Last-minute shoppers in Athens are rushing to the markets for their Easter shopping.

On Holy Saturday, stores in Thessaloniki will be open from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There’s a rush for last-minute shopping in the city due to increased activity in the market. Despite record-high price increases in other products, those who can afford it will take on the role of hosts for the festive table. However, many families are opting for modest setups due to the high cost of food, leaving little room to meet all needs.