sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-now-lead-the-greek-olive-growing-sector-in-turkey

An exceptional distinction for a Greek olive producer, with the absolute record of 100% and 15 awards in equal number of participations was noted in Turkey for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, in the international olive oil competition Anatolian International Olive Oil Competition 2024.

Additionally, these 15 international awards complete a new record number. The organic olive products of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms have acquired 848 international awards, constituting a global record of awards for a Greek Single Estate olive producer. This reflects the dynamic of Greek olive growing, placing Greece and Sparta Laconia in the most prominent places on the global olive growing map, while constituting a great and special honor for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms.

More specifically, these fifteen (15) awards come from the fourth edition of the Anatolian IOOC international competition held in Edremit, Balikesir, Turkey, from 11 to 14 April 2024. This international competition applies strict evaluation standards, based on tasting methods defined by the International Olive Council, exclusively with the method of blind tasting and is ranked with a very high score, 8/10, in the world ranking.

The tasting of olive oils at Anatolian IOOC 2024 is carried out by expert olive oil tasters of international prestige (experts, panel leaders and tasters), coming from different countries of the world.

For 2024, hundreds of olive oils from many olive-producing countries participated with a very high level of quality and thus, high degree of difficulty in distinguishing them.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with the absolute success rate of 100% with 15 exceptionally high awards in an equal number of participations. More specifically 6 gold and 9 silver awards, and thus are ranked with a new record among the only producers who have achieved the absolute number of 15 awards in an equal number of olive oil participations.

In particular, the international awards for the organic and gourmet olive oils of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the Anatolian IOOC for 2024 are:

TREASURE Blend evoo – Gold Award

FYLLIKON First Harvest – Gold Award

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – Gold Award

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – Gold Award

PLUS HEALTH Green evoo – Gold Award

ARMONIA Monovarietal – Gold Award

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – Silver Award

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA Evoo – Silver Award

MAJESTIC Blend evoo – Silver Award

GEMSTONE Blend evoo – Silver Award

PLUS HEALTH Blue evoo – Silver Award

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – Silver Award

ENSTAGMA Gourmet evoo – Silver Award

ENSTAGMA Saffr ο n & Sage evoo – Silver Award

ENSTAGMA Saffr ο n & Rosemary evoo – Silver Award

All these exceptionally high awards are a special honor for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms and prove their efforts in producing very high-quality organic olive oils.

A very important element that is extracted from the results of the international competition Anatolian IOOC 2024 is the absolute percentage of 100% with 15 awards in 15 participations at an international competition, something that no other olive producer has succeeded in reaching.

These fifteen (15) major international awards at the Anatolian International Olive Oil Competition 2024 are of particular importance for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, as they complete the unique number of 848 international awards worldwide, expanding their world record as producers of specialized and high-quality olive oils.