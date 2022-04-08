19.5 C
Athens
April 8, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σφοδρή επίθεση Τιλ στον Μπάφετ: «Ένας κοινωνιοπαθής…

TIME: 18 Countries have been able to…

Forbes: Οι πλουσιότεροι «κρυπτο-δισεκατομμυριούχοι» στον κόσμο  

ΤτΕ: Κίνδυνοι για νέα κόκκινα δάνεια

Elon Musk: Το εντυπωσιακό πάρτι για το…

Επαναστατική μέθοδος αντιγήρανσης «γύρισε» το δέρμα 53χρονης…

Οι 3 top τάσεις στις startups που…

Προς πληθωρισμό κοντά στο 9%, ενώ η…

Το θρίλερ των γαλλικών εκλογών 

ΕΕ: Νέες προτάσεις κρατών για επέκταση κυρώσεων…

Image default
Greek News

TIME: 18 Countries have been able to cut emissions while growing their economy

Proponents of clean energy and thinks tanks have long said it’s possible to reduce emissions and keep an economy growing. Now the latest report from the world’s top climate scientists says 18 countries have done just that, sustaining emissions reductions “for at least a decade” as their economies continued to grow.

The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) did not name the countries, citing inconsistency in the data.

But using figures from Global Carbon Project, which are not part of the report, The Associated Press found 19 nations where the pre-pandemic annual carbon dioxide emissions were at least 10 million metric tons less in 2019 than in 2010. They are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, Ukraine, France, Spain, Greece, Netherlands, Mexico, Finland, Singapore, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

See Also:

Blinken invites Cavusoglu for talks in Washington on improving US-Turkish relations

The IPCC identified three common factors for countries that have been able to decarbonize: They used less energy, transitioned away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and increased the energy efficiency of their products.

Read more: TIME


NewsLetter

Σχετικα αρθρα

Central Bank of Greece: Growth of 3.8% and inflation 5.2% in 2022

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces increase of lignite energy production due to crisis

admin

The powerful Greek drone Archytas is in its final production phase (photos)

admin

BBC: Four-day week – What we do with our extra day off

admin

Greek Finance Minister: “Greece has repaid all debts to the IMF”

admin

Inflation in Turkey hit a new 20-year high, reaching 61.14% in March

admin

IMF praises progress in Greece – Recommends the imposition of a carbon tax

admin

Sanctions on Russia could affect US dollar dominance, IMF says

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Kremlin: We do not demand immediate payment in rubles for gas

admin

PM Mitsotakis: Rise in the minimum wage from May 1

admin