road-taxes-by-the-month:-this-is-the-process-for-payment

From Wednesday, May 1st, citizens have the option to pay their road taxes monthly through MyCar. The amount to be paid depends on the number of months selected by vehicle owners for circulation. For one month, they will pay 1/12 of the road tax, for two months 2/12, for three months 3/12, and so forth.

The right to lift the immobilisation is granted only once a year, and when the circulation period for which proportional road taxes have been paid expires, the vehicle must immediately be placed in digital immobilisation alternatively, large fines will be imposed.

Procedure

Interested car owners must submit an application on the AADE platform of MyCar using their TaxisNet codes where they will fill in their personal details and vehicle information. Following an automated verification so as to ensure the vehicle is insured, the request is submitted, then payment will proceed for twelve-month equivalent of the annual road taxes corresponding to the months of immobilisation. This enables drivers to reacquire their car license plates and use their vehicle. In the instance that a driver pays road taxes for two months, they ought to be aware of the fact that they can choose any desired period to lift the immobilisation.