Maserati’s Grecale is in Greece – How much does it cost? (photos)

A few weeks ago, Maserati’s second leisure vehicle, Grecale, arrived in Greece. It may be smaller than the Levante but with a length of only 4.84 meters… we cannot call it small.

The imposing SUV stands out for its design but also for the luxury it provides the driver. A visit to the Greek import company will convince even the biggest skeptics regarding the opulence found in the passenger cabin.

The high-quality leather covers almost everything, the digital displays place the brand in a modern buyer’s audience and one cannot miss the top-of-the-line sound system. If we add the top equipment to all of the above, we find that perhaps nothing is missing.

The Maserati Grecale which has a Greek name is available in three versions. The first concerns the GT version with the 2.0-litre engine and 300 hp (0-100 in 5.6 seconds and a final 240 km/h). This costs 85,700 euros.

With the same engine but with an output of 330 hp (0-100 in 5.3 seconds and a final 240 km/h) the Modena version is available and costs 98,200 euros.

Leading the way is the Trofeo, which is equipped with a 3.0-litre gasoline engine. This one produces 530 horsepower and offers explosive performance. In the language of numbers, 0-100 is achieved in 3.8 seconds while the top speed reaches 285 km/h.

Its price in Greece is 155,656 euros.

 

 

