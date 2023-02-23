14.9 C
Athens
February 23, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ψηφίστηκε το νομοσχέδιο για το «πόθεν έσχες»…

Τσαπανίδου σε Οικονόμου: Να οριστεί άμεσα ντιμπέιτ…

Ο Δ. Κουτσούμπας επικεφαλής του ψηφοδελτίου του…

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs,…

Ποινική δίωξη για κακουργήματα στην χήρα του…

Τσαμάζ (ΟΤΕ): Απαντάμε στις προκλήσεις και στην…

BriQ Properties: Υπογραφή συμφωνίας για την απορρόφηση…

MIG: Στο 12,99% το ποσοστό του «μπλοκ»…

Νίκος Κοκλώνης: Οι επιχειρήσεις μου έχουν ελεγχθεί,…

Θεοδωρικάκος: Ενεργή η εργαλειοποίηση του μεταναστευτικού από…

Image default
Greek News

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after CEO predicted no more layoffs

Facebook parent company Meta is preparing for a fresh round of job cuts, deputizing human resources, lawyers, financial experts and top executives to draw up plans to deflate the company’s hierarchy, in a reorganization and downsizing effort that could affect thousands of workers.

Meta plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on about internal matters. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher number of employees as their teams grow bigger. Some inside Meta expect employees whose jobs have been converted to eventually quit, trimming the company’s workforce by default.

See Also:

Wilson debuts an airless 3D-printed basketball in the NBA dunk contest (video)

In addition to targeting managers, the company is also considering more traditional cuts, including slashing some projects and jobs, the person said. These efforts, which are targeted at divisions across the company and around the world, may not happen on a single day, but will likely roll out across the company in the coming months.

Read more: yahoo

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece leads the car sales race in the EU!

admin

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

admin

In scramble for clean energy, Europe is turning to North Africa

admin

Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in Greece

admin

Robert Kiyosaki: “God have mercy on us all” – The economy is the “biggest bubble” in history, urges investors to dump paper assets

admin

Greece and Bulgaria provide energy security, PM Mitsotakis says in meeting with Bulgarian President (video)

admin

Has the end of car ownership arrived in Greece?

admin

PM Mitsotakis on pensioners

admin

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t own bitcoin because “it isn’t going to do anything”

admin

EC: Growth in Greece above the Eurozone and EU average until 2024

admin

Big Tech, Big Returns? (video-infographic)

admin

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March

admin