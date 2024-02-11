IMO Secretary General Arsenio Domínguez meets with Chairman of V Group Vyron Vasileiadis

One of the key points of the discussion was Vyron Vasileiadis’s overview of the upcoming commencement of Antipollution Egypt

In a recent meeting during the Capital Link Forum held in Athens, Chairman of V Group Vyron Vasileiadis, had a productive discussion with Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Domínguez.

It was carried out with the contribution of MP Dr. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, responsible for the organization of the 9th World Conference on Oceans and focused on the sustainable strategy of the IMO but also on the commencement of Antipollution Egypt.

At the same time, the meeting served as a platform for the exchange of views, emphasizing the collective efforts required to address the challenges facing the shipping industry. Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Vasileiadis delved into discussions on sustainable practices, environmental protection and the role of the private sector in developing a green marine ecosystem.

One of the key points of the discussion was Vyron Vasileiadis’s overview of the upcoming commencement of Antipollution Egypt. This venture, a joint venture of V Group and Suez Canal Authority, will introduce innovative solutions for environmental protection and sustainability in line with the Green Canal Strategy to 2030.

Vyron Vasileiadis mentioned the various initiatives undertaken by Antipollution as a whole, with advanced waste collection and management systems and the development of environmentally friendly technologies.

Antipollution was recently declared the winning company in the Environment and Green Development category at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) Awards.

The two sides agreed to maintain active communication regarding the activities of AntipollutionEgypt, as well as to study ground of cooperation with the sole objective of strengthening sustainable development and promoting the principles of marine environment protection.