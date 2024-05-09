bitcoin-(btc)-price-to-dip-below-$55,000,-warns-top-analyst

Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer digital asset, is once again at the center of attention as renowned analyst Michaël van de Poppe issues a cautionary note. Van de Poppe, a prominent voice in the crypto sphere, recently took to X to express concerns about the current BTC price position, suggesting the potential for a significant downturn.

Van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin was currently in the range’s low, noting that this was technically the area prefered, allowing for the continuation of upward momentum and the maintenance of the range. He added that if this level failed to hold, there could be an expectation for a potential low of $52-55K during this correction, signaling a possible bearish trend on the horizon.

Bitcoin faces volatility

At the time of reporting, the BTC price is recorded at $60,919, reflecting a modest decline of 2.05% within the last 24 hours. Despite this recent pullback, the broader technical indicators present a mixed outlook for the leading coin. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 42, indicating neutral sentiment among traders. However, it is noteworthy that the current price remains above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting a bullish outlook over the longer term.

The crypto market, renowned for its volatility, has been grappling with heightened uncertainty in recent weeks. Bitcoin, often regarded as a bellwether for the wider sector, has faced challenges in sustaining its upward trajectory amid regulatory uncertainties and macroeconomic factors. Concerns surrounding inflation and potential interest rate hikes on traditional financial markets have added to the apprehension among investors, influencing sentiment across the space.