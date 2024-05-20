subsidy-for-car-purchase-up-to-11,000-euros

Any day now the government is expected to announce details for Kinoume Ilektrika 3 (Going Electric 3) which will take over from the second program, and retroactively from May 1st. Readers of newsauto and Piso Kinisi (Back Wheel Drive) had already had the scoop from April.

Subsidy for personal cars:

– The subsidy rate for purchasing an electric vehicle increases to 30% with a maximum amount of €8,000.

– An additional €2,000 is provided for scrapping an old vehicle.

– For the purchase of a smart home charger, the subsidy is €500.

– Special care is taken for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), young people up to 29 years old, and large families, who will receive additional subsidies.

See Also

Yorgos Lanthimos: Continues collaborations with Emma Stone – She will be the lead in his new film

Subsidy for company cars:

– The subsidy rate for purchasing an electric vehicle is reduced to €6,000.

– An additional €2,000 is provided for scrapping an old vehicle.

– Businesses can be subsidized for an unlimited number of vehicles.

– The purchase and installation of smart chargers are subsidized, provided they are not used for commercial purposes.

– Transport companies and tourism businesses will also be subsidized for the purchase of electric bicycles.

– Special care will be given to businesses operating on islands, with an additional €4,000 per vehicle.

Special vehicle categories:

– The subsidy rate for electric motorcycles and tricycles in categories L5e to L7e increases to 40%, with a maximum subsidy of €3,000.

– The subsidy rate for electric motorcycles in categories L1e to L4e remains at 20%, with a maximum subsidy of €800.

The new program will be more flexible and have faster procedures for the disbursement of subsidies, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.