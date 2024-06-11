AADE – Tax Declarations: IBAN Optional for Seniors & People with Special Capabilities 

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is simplifying the tax declaration process for citizens aged 65 and over (born before 31/12/1958) and those with a disability of 67% or more. These individuals are no longer required to provide an IBAN account before submitting their income tax return for the 2023 tax year unless they are entitled to a tax refund.

The IBAN can still be declared:

– On the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr) by following the path: Register & Contact > IBAN Account Statement

– In the myAADEapp mobile application by selecting: Contact Information > IBAN.

As of today, the following updates have been made:

– Since 4/25/2024, when this year’s tax return submissions began, 854,243 IBANs have been declared.

– 75,464 citizens who are either aged 65 or have a disability of 67% or more and are entitled to a tax refund have yet to declare an IBAN.