    AADE – Tax Declarations: IBAN Optional for Seniors & People with Special Capabilities 

    The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is simplifying the tax declaration process for citizens aged 65 and over (born before 31/12/1958) and those with a disability of 67% or more. These individuals are no longer required to provide an IBAN account before submitting their income tax return for the 2023 tax year unless they are entitled to a tax refund.

    The IBAN can still be declared:

    – On the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr) by following the path: Register & Contact > IBAN Account Statement
    – In the myAADEapp mobile application by selecting: Contact Information > IBAN.

    As of today, the following updates have been made:

    – Since 4/25/2024, when this year’s tax return submissions began, 854,243 IBANs have been declared.
    – 75,464 citizens who are either aged 65 or have a disability of 67% or more and are entitled to a tax refund have yet to declare an IBAN.

