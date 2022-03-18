7.5 C
Greek News

Statements by the Prime Ministers of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece after the Quartet on energy (video)

In the wake of the announcements of new measures to support households, businesses, and farmers in the face of price rises, the European Southern Quartet met in Rome with the participation of Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece on the impact on the energy market.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who tested positive for Covid-19 participated via video link.

In his statements after the meeting, Mitsotakis said: “We talked about the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent price increases, especially the outrageous price rises in energy. We talked about returning to growth tomorrow. Our common belief is that tackling such a challenge requires a common European response. Actions are needed that will protect our societies at least until the end of the war. No country can face such a crisis alone. The four countries agreed that the solutions could not be approached on a national level only. There must be harmonised European responses to profiteering. We have to make decisions next week, immediately. To form a united front in the economy. Emphasise interfaces and LNG. Also in the savings”.

