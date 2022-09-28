PM Mitsotakis: The majority of member states support the gas ceiling – The letter of the “15” to the Commission

“Great news in the fight against high energy prices! The majority of the 15 member states now support the request to the Commission to apply a price ceiling for natural gas,” wrote Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referring to the letter signed by 15 EU countries ahead of the meeting of the energy ministers of the EU member states on Friday (30/09).

Greece played a leading role in the ongoing talks for a single response to the issue of high natural gas prices. The letter on the one hand is pushing for a cap on the wholesale price and on the other hand, is proposing the establishment of a European Fund to deal with the effects of high natural gas prices gas.

A letter was drawn up specifically for the wholesale price ceiling at the initiative of Greece, Italy, Belgium, and Poland, signed by a total of 15 EU member states.

In the letter addressed to the Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simpson, the 15 signatory ministers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain, called on the Commission to submit a proposal to be discussed at the extraordinary Energy Council on 30 September, followed by a legislative proposal as soon as possible.