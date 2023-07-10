Electric scooters made in Greece: Why not?

Anyone who loves motoring dreams of seeing one thing in our country. The first vehicles of large-scale production to be manufactured on Greek soil. And micro-mobility could be the perfect opportunity for Greece to get into the game. Made in Greece electric mopeds? Why not?

If you take the time and think about it on a global scale you might come to the conclusion that Greece doesn’t really need a car as a national product.

It is a country with more than half of its population concentrated in two large urban centres and a market where the percentage of use of two-wheeled vehicles ranks among the top in Europe. So why is there such a push for a car rather than a motorcycle?

In a country whose economic engine is tourism, in a country where heavy industry is idling, any Chaos, Next e.go, or Keraboss seems like an opportunity to vent one’s frustrations on social media whether you belong to the lovers or the haters.

But if you sit down and think about the facts, it would be better to talk about a made-in-Greece motorcycle than a car. Especially when it comes to something from the old days (see Pony), something unreal (Chaos), something unattainable (e.Go Life), something amateur (Keraboss)…

There is a real opportunity here. The opportunity of micromobility combined with electromobility. The opportunity to produce on Greek soil everything from electric scooters to electric rollerbladers.

You see, the production of an electric car is simpler both in its process and in its requirement for suppliers since there are far fewer mechanical parts. First point…

Greece can build its own small electric two-wheelers that will provide real solutions for those looking for cheap and flexible personal transport. And combined with the increase in tourism in the capital and beyond.

You see, producing an electric two-wheeler is much simpler than producing an electric car.

This is because it requires a smaller production plant and a lower investment in raw materials and supplies, due to the smaller volume of batteries etc. Even if e.g. an electric scooter was more expensive than the Chinese ones, surely most people – from the label alone – would prefer it. Second point…

But because talk is cheap, combine the two points together and if you add them up you will see that there is still time. Even if only a little… What is unclear is whether the will is there, despite all the obstacles that exist.

These could be overcome with appropriate incentives, such as the premium for the production of micro-mobility products through tax relief measures, reduced employer contributions, etc. Time, there is…