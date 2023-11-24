Scientists discover enormous goldmine of lithium in US: “This is a very, very significant deposit”

When you hear the term “valuable metal,” your mind may go straight to gold or silver. But a recent discovery proves that the true goldmine is a major cache of lithium — and it may be closer to home than you’d think.

Lithium is a critical metal used for the creation of EV batteries.

Since the reserves of this metal are so limited, manufacturers have used recycled batteries to supplement their lithium needs and ensure there is enough for EV battery manufacturing.

See Also: Dutch Elections: Anti-mass migration right-wing Geert Wilders wins most seats

The limited amount of lithium and other metals needed for the batteries, like cobalt and nickel, can create a bottleneck in generating new batteries.

Continue here: TCD