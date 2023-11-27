14.4 C
Greek News

Pepsi quietly killed a beloved soda & Coca-Cola has an alternative

When Coca-Cola killed its Tab diet soda in 2020, it caused an uproar among fans of the company’s precursor to Diet Coke. It wasn’t that Tab was wildly popular — sales had been slipping for years — but the soda’s small fanbase remained devoted to the product.

There’s literally a website devoted to getting Coca-Cola to reverse the decision, and the creators of the site have made their purpose very clear.

See Also:

Laser beam message traveled 10 million miles across space to Earth

“On October 16, 2020 the Coca-Cola Company announced they would discontinue Tab–their original diet cola–after 57 years of production,” the activist group shares on its website. “That’s where we come in. We’re Tab drinkers with a purpose. We’re the SaveTaBSoda Committee, and we’re working hard to convince Coca-Cola to reverse its decision to eliminate Tab.”

Continue here: The Street

