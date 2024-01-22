Gas flaring carried out at “Cronos 2” target in Cyprus’ EEZ

ENI’s drilling at the ‘Cronos-2’ target in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) block 6 seems to have uncovered a natural gas reservoir with sources telling CNA that gas flaring was carried out at the site on 18 January.

The same sources told CNA that flaring signifies that a natural gas deposit has been discovered.

The new drilling at the ‘Cronos-2’ target has been carried out by floating rig Transocean Barents leased by ENI, the operator of block 6.

‘Cronos-2’ is the fourth discovery in block 6, following ‘Zeus’ with an estimated quantity of 2-3 trillion cubic feet, ‘Cronos-1’ with an estimated quantity of 2.5 tfc and ‘Calypso,’ which ENI described as a “promising discovery” confirming the extension of “Zhor-like play” in the Cypriot EEZ.

See Also:

What is the “Third Man Syndrome”? Here are stories from people who experienced it themselves

Block 6 lies approximately 160 kilometres southwest of Cyprus.

Eni is the Operator of block 6 with 50% of participation interest while Total is partner with the remaining 50%.

Source: CBN