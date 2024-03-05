16.3 C
Greek News

Mitsotakis at the supermarket in Lenorman: “The battle against inflation is an ongoing battle”

In a surprise visit to a supermarket in Lenorman this morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared after the implementation of new measures to combat inflation, which are expected to bring a decrease in prices for thousands of products.

“The battle against inflation is an ongoing battle,” stated the Prime Minister, adding, “We understand the difficulties Greek households are facing”.

“We came to see firsthand the effectiveness of the measures to reduce prices. Obviously, we haven’t completely addressed the issue of inflation, but it’s an important step concerning market operation and will yield the expected results. I want to highlight infant formula, where we see reductions of 15% to 20% because prices had indeed spiraled out of control. And the effort continues,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his statements.

In response to the question of whether we will see further reductions in food prices, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “We are in the midst of a great effort; a significant step has been taken, we have legislated for transparent pricing in fresh products. The battle against inflation is an ongoing battle. We recognize the struggle of households. We intervene; we have real reductions of 15% to 20% on 4,000 products. There was a sharp increase in prices that needed to be addressed. We have left the worst behind us in terms of inflation. We are also talking about energy; there, with the intervention we made, there was a significant de-escalation. Consequently, we are addressing overall what we call the household basket.”

